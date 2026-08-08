'Media industry has expanded India's cultural influence since 1991'

The M&E sector could have achieved far more. The problem is government after government has never seen it as a strategic industry. It has been seen as a means to disseminate information about Prime Ministers and their governments and nothing beyond it. Secondly, they always look over the shoulder of this industry through different rules and regulations. The business could have probably achieved three times more than it has. The minimum contribution of this industry to the economy should be at least 5 per cent of GDP.