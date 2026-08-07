Going with the stream: Monika Shergill of Netflix on taking creative risks

How did a starry-eyed environmental journalist morph into this force that has helmed the India turnaround of the world’s largest pay streaming service, I ask. “Journalism is about storytelling. At the heart of it is your curiosity, your empathy, your authenticity, how responsible you are about narrating people’s stories,” says Shergill. The move from doing environment stories for Living on the Edge (Doordarshan and Star Plus) to executive producing horror shows (Khauff, 2000) and comedies (Yes Boss, Office Office, 2001) for Sab TV to Satyamev Jayate (2012) for Star TV, happened by chance. But the skillset needed to move from one to the other, the ability to spot and tell a story remained the same, she reckons.