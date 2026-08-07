Going with the stream: Monika Shergill of Netflix on taking creative risks

We decide to move to Napoli by Shatranj, just one level below, for coffee. It is quiet, dark and way more intimate. Maybe that is what prompts me to ask her about her brush with cancer. Shergill doesn’t hold back. Somewhere in 2015 she joined the launch team of Voot, the OTT from Viacom18 (now part of JioStar). In the April of 2016, soon after Voot was launched and life was hectic, she was diagnosed with galloping breast cancer. She was operated upon within 12 days of the diagnosis. “It was a defining phase of my life. It cleared a lot of unnecessary fog that you carry in life around how you’re with people, what things matter. I have ceased to be anxious about the future,” she says. It liberated her in many ways.