'Sunset industry' that became the frame for India's post-reforms growth

Amid competitive pricing pressures, a global consultancy major, as part of a wider Tata group mandate in the mid-1990s, reportedly labelled steel a sunset industry and recommended exiting the business. The verdict came at a time when Tata Steel was a 3 mt producer with a workforce of about 80,000. It would also prove to be a turning point for the company.
The years between 1995 and 2000 marked the renaissance of Tata Steel, says Tata Steel Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee. “The company leadership, led by J J Irani, charted a multi-pronged strategy focusing on modernisation of facilities, supply chain transformation, focused cost take out programme, rightsizing of manpower, customer centricity and many others.”