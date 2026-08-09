'Sunset industry' that became the frame for India's post-reforms growth

The Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act of 1969 marked the beginning of a policy regime that viewed corporate scale with suspicion, even as the government set up large integrated steel plants from the mid-1950s to the early 1970s at Bhilai, Durgapur, Rourkela and Bokaro.

That was just one element of a wider regime of state controls. In his 1975-76 statement to Tata Steel shareholders, compiled in the book From the Chairman’s Desk: A Collection of JRD Tata’s Letter to Shareholders, Chairman JRD Tata reflected, “Mine have been cries in the wilderness except in 1973 when government did grant temporary relief through a substantial price increase,” he wrote. “Over the last thirty years or so, however, the steel industry has consistently been made to charge uneconomically low prices to steel users.”