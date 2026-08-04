'Extract after extract in Manmohan's 1991 speech was from my mini Budget'

Investment is cyclical, and whether industry is using its full installed capacity or not depends on demand and purchasing power. Sequencing of demand is what we need to look at. If demand increases, industry will raise its production to 80 per cent, 85 per cent, 100 per cent, then the same capacity can also be used to 110-120 per cent, beyond that there needs to be fresh investment. You have to take the sluggish demand from below 100 per cent to 100 per cent and more before the industry will start investing. One has to be patient, since industry would not immediately begin investing if the government announces some measures to increase demand, and that is where we are in a big bind.