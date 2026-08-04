'Extract after extract in Manmohan's 1991 speech was from my mini Budget'

Secondly, the sequencing of demand is important. I was a huge critic of the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA’s) demand sequencing. What I followed was to spur the demand for investment goods, consumer goods and export goods. I decided that consumer demand will increase if people have money in their pockets, if we create jobs and emoluments of those in jobs increase. Therefore, we decided to build national highways, invested in building railway bridges and new railway tracks, and ports. We gave preference to infrastructure demand, which increased jobs, put money in people’s pockets and increased consumer demand. We criticised the UPA because they took lots of steps that got people money in their pockets and increased consumer demand, but investments remained weak. For example, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) had lots of weaknesses.