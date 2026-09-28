After every difficulty, we emerged much stronger: ITC's Sanjiv Puri

First of all, we could only pursue businesses for which we received permission from the government. That’s how our paperboard, packaging and hotels businesses came about. We were already present in agribusiness, and we had started exporting a little.

However, because of excessive regulation, businesses did not have enough freedom, and therefore, Indian industry was not really competitive. Access to technology was limited. And since it was a closed economy, its size was small. So, the opportunity for businesses was also limited. That meant industry was to some extent subscale and not globally competitive. But despite all that, since the time of ITC’s first Indian chairman in 1969, which was in the pre-liberalisation period, we decided to focus on national priorities, which remains our credo.