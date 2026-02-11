After Budget backs AVGC skilling, the business of IP remains unfinished

There was also a creative ceiling. Much of India’s character ecosystem was built primarily for children, Sharma said, which allowed it to work early on but limited its ability to grow with audiences over time. By contrast, American superhero characters are continually reinterpreted, with new writers and artists reshaping them across successive comic runs and adaptations, so the characters grow with the readers.

From a licensing perspective, the constraint has been less about demand and more about range, said Gaurav Marya, chairman of License India, an industry platform focused on brand licensing, merchandising and IP monetisation. While character licensing in India has grown in recent years, it has been built around a small number of properties, limiting how value multiplies over time. For licensing to compound, the same IP needs to reappear across multiple product categories and price points over time, allowing consumers to return to it repeatedly rather than encounter it once.