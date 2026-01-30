Sir Tim's wondrous wired world and the mission to set the web right

Berners-Lee spoke slowly but with infectious enthusiasm about the early years of the web, and I was left with the impression that the invention and its subsequent development came out of two seemingly opposing dynamics — of competition and collaboration.

“Yes, and it may be the same person,” Berners-Lee agreed. “So the people who work at the consortium, they are competition, but they know they have to work together, get people around the table, who are producing one document about how the web should work… about HTML or something,” he explained. “And then the people designing that document know it has to be really good. They want to have all their ideas in it, typically, but they have to settle on one do­cument, so they can’t put ev­e­r­ybody’s ideas. So you have to end up with compromises. You have to collaborate.”