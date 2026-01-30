Sir Tim's wondrous wired world and the mission to set the web right

“There was a time when, suddenly, electronics happened… My parents had to use valves. And I could do things with transistors, which were small and cheap, and you could buy thousands of them. They helped build the first computer; I built my own computer.”
So in a single generation, the computer changed from being “this huge thing in a tin hut to something that you can build yourself — and have fun.”
Around the world, there was an air of creative freedom. Geeks could work away at their obsessions, burrowed away in garages, college labs and, yes, tin sheds, inventing unlikely stuff, away from the shadow of Big Business, and maybe make their billions in the process. As Berners-Lee pointed out, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and he were all born in the same year — 1955. But the similarity ends there: Berners-Lee, taking the road less travelled, persuaded CERN to keep the technology behind the World Wide Web (HTML and HTTP) public and free.