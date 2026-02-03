Why Budget tax sops to attract foreign investment upset Indian data centres

“Indian CSPs are not eligible for this tax holiday, which creates a potential cost advantage for foreign hyperscalers embarking on global service delivery from India. That said, the initiative is intended to catalyse large-scale infrastructure deployment, enhance digital backbone resilience, reduce latency and — in turn — support India’s entire cloud ecosystem, including domestic players,” Gupta added.
Yotta Infrastructure CEO Sunil Gupta does not believe this puts Indian cloud operators at a disadvantage.
“These developments shall grow the data centre and GPU infrastructure capacity outsourcing from Indian players by these foreign players in a big way. Also since foreign players shall have to use Indian entities to serve Indian customers and pay regular tax on those profits, these budget provisions do not impact or put Indian sovereign cloud operators at any disadvantage.”