Anuparna Roy recounts rebellious journey to make Songs of Forgotten Trees

Each film is an attempt to fix the flaws of the previous one, says the director. As a writer, she finds herself more concerned with images and metaphors than dialogue. “That is a problem I have, a good problem.” Not all of these metaphors register with the viewer, she has learnt, but instead of explaining things herself, she now lives in the hope that they will be spotted. Between the first and second film, she also understood the importance of spending more time with the lead cast, inviting them to live with her for two months of pre-production workshop. Like several independent filmmakers, Roy developed idiosyncrasies of form, too — she is against the old-school mid, wide and close-up shots, and prefers to have long takes of her characters and their material reality “from as far as possible and sometimes as close as possible”.