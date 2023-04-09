Statsguru: Six charts show higher crude prices tend to push up inflation

The quantity of crude that India imported was 6 per cent lower in 2021-22 at 212 million tonnes compared to 2018-19

Volatility in crude oil prices over an unexpected production cut has brought back the focus on India’s vulnerabilities as a large importer. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers including Russia (collectively called OPEC+) said they would produce 1.16 million fewer barrels a day. Crude oil prices jumped above $85 per barrel after the announcement (cha