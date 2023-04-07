We need to create opportunities in rural areas: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

On a 625-km bus ride from Chennai to Tenkasi, a good 12 hours from Tamil Nadu’s east to west coast, scenes from Swades keep playing in my head. The 2004 Bollywood blockbuster could well be the life of the man I am making this journey to meet. Like the film’s lead, Shah Rukh Khan, Sridhar Vembu, the poster boy in India’s software-as-a-solution (SaaS) ecosystem, shunned his comfortable life in the U