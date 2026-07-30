How reforms transformed D-Street into a world-class capital market

The establishment of the National Securities Depository (NSDL) in 1996, followed by the Central Depository Services India (CDSL) in 1999 ushered in the dematerialisation era. Today, virtually all securities are held electronically, eliminating operational risks and enabling seamless transfers. Issues such as bad deliveries and forged certificates, once endemic to the system, have been largely eradicated, bringing greater certainty and transparency to trading and settlement.
“Driven by regulatory reforms, technological innovation, improved telecommunications, and a stronger Sebi, India has evolved from inefficient trading systems to world-class electronic exchanges, with a transparent and trusted market ecosystem that has broadened investor participation,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE. This has attracted global capital, generated wealth, and advanced the broader goals of economic growth and financial inclusion, he adds.