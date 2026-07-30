How reforms transformed D-Street into a world-class capital market

Shares existed as paper certificates. There was an open-outcry system for buying and selling them, where rates were announced loudly or through hand signs. Settlement cycles stretched over weeks, and investors routinely grappled with forged documents and bad deliveries.

Additionally, brokerage rates were as high as 3 per cent of the transaction value, and a significant gap often existed between buy and sell rates. Participation was largely confined to a small segment of urban investors.

Choksey says the capital market has been the consistent mover in every period of economic reforms. “When we (India) opened up the economy in 1991, the capital market took the leadership role — we converted the physical trading system into a digital trading system. We were in a way the first ecommerce segment in the economy. We created the financial market commerce through stock exchanges, depositories, surveillance, and various financial products.”

Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ, and a veteran with over four decades of experience, describes this evolution as nothing short of foundational to India’s economic modernisation. He calls it the country’s first tryst with ecommerce.

Before there was electronic trading, there were over 20 stock exchanges in the country, spread across 15 states. That led to a fragmentation of trading volumes, apart from operational issues. Then, in the absence of a market regulator, rules were often made by sections of brokers, where retail investors were not a priority.

This transformation has been driven by a steady sequence of regulatory, technological and structural reforms led by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), stock exchanges, depositories and the government. Together, they have reshaped the securities market into one that is efficient, transparent and widely accessible.

Perhaps the most tangible shift has been the move from physical share certificates to electronic holdings. Prior to the late 1990s, investors faced a host of operational challenges — lost certificates, fake shares, mutilated certificates, signature mismatches and prolonged transfer timelines.

“It was an inflection point that catalysed a shift towards institutional innovation, regulatory modernisation and the creation of resilient market infrastructure. Today, India stands among the world’s most sophisticated markets, combining scale with efficiency,” says Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the National Stock Exchange of India. The journey reflects not merely technological progress, but a deeper commitment to investor trust, market integrity and the democratisation of wealth creation.

“Driven by regulatory reforms, technological innovation, improved telecommunications, and a stronger Sebi, India has evolved from inefficient trading systems to world-class electronic exchanges, with a transparent and trusted market ecosystem that has broadened investor participation,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE. This has attracted global capital, generated wealth, and advanced the broader goals of economic growth and financial inclusion, he adds.

The establishment of the National Securities Depository (NSDL) in 1996, followed by the Central Depository Services India (CDSL) in 1999 ushered in the dematerialisation era. Today, virtually all securities are held electronically, eliminating operational risks and enabling seamless transfers. Issues such as bad deliveries and forged certificates, once endemic to the system, have been largely eradicated, bringing greater certainty and transparency to trading and settlement.

“The entire marketplace has focused on ongoing digitisation. It has helped attract both global players and capital. We are the largest traded market in the world with derivatives taking over a significantly large amount of volume,” notes Choksey.

In 2023, India became one of the first major markets globally to implement a T+1 settlement across stocks. More recently, exchanges have introduced optional same-day settlement mechanisms, further reducing counterparty risk and enhancing capital efficiency.

Trade settlement, once slow and uncertain, has undergone a remarkable shift, too. In the early 1990s, settlements often took several weeks and were susceptible to defaults and delivery failures. Over time, India transitioned from account-period settlements to rolling settlements — moving progressively from T+5 (trade day plus five days) to T+3, T+2 and eventually T+1.

Now, global players are not only widely active in investment banking and research, but are increasingly looking to expand into India’s asset management space as well.

“This is the kind of power we have employed in the form of technology at the stock exchanges. We are also one of the fastest exchanges in terms of trade executions — while settlements are also faster than many global players. Now that focus is shifting towards tokenisation and more technological evolution, the concerns on cyber security and related infrastructure should not be underestimated,” Choksey adds.

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