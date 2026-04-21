Venice opens state archive for first time for Dayanita Singh's exhibition

Anastasio’s association with Singh goes back over three decades. “I’ve known Dayanita since 1992,” he says, days before flying off to Venice. “Over the years, I’ve seen her work evolve, and I’ve also seen how Italy has been a recurring presence in her practice.”

That presence began in the late 1990s, when Singh first travelled through the country, photographing not only its archives but also its everyday textures, from homes and streets to objects, and people. Yet, despite the depth of this engagement, the work had never been brought together in a single exhibition. “At a certain point, we realised she had been photographing in Italy for 25 years, but this body of work had never been shown as a whole,” Anastasio says. “That became the starting point.”