Home / Specials / News / Zubeen Garg: The legendary singer, musician who united a divided state

Zubeen Garg: The legendary singer, musician who united a divided state

Fondly known as 'Zubeen da', Garg was impossible to slot and invariably treasured. Though his repertoire was fluent, reportedly encompassing 38,000 songs in 40 languages

Singer Zubeen Garg
premium
In decades fractured by separatist militancy, armed counterinsurgency, and human rights violations, Garg’s songs echoed the political vexations, cultural pride, and emotional tumult that large sections of the population were feeling.
Ranjita Ganesan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Singer Zubeen Garg’s hold over the public consciousness in Assam was so profound, even adversaries sought peace with him.  
For three decades, he was the voice of spring in the state: Garg’s Bihu albums were the soundtrack in households, and listeners thronged his shows throughout the festive month of April. At these events, together with his many Assamese songs, the singer-composer would break into Hindi and English hits when he pleased. This often earned the ire of separatist and traditionalist groups, but their diktats could dent neither the artiste’s maverick spirit nor his popular acclaim.  
“He would get threatening calls but those callers were also his fans,” remembers guitarist Atonu Gautam, a second cousin who grew up with Garg. Their warnings, he says, would quickly turn into affectionate negotiations. “Gali bhi dete the, pyaar bhi dete 
the (They abused him, they also gave him love).”  
Fondly known as ‘Zubeen da’, Garg was impossible to slot and invariably treasured. Though his repertoire was fluent, reportedly encompassing 38,000 songs in 40 languages, he remained rooted in Assam for most of his 33-year career.  
The state’s population plunged into collective mourning after the bohemian musician’s unexpected passing. Garg, 52, drowned on September 19 in Singapore, where he was to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Followers gathered in hundreds of thousands for his funeral procession in Guwahati, and over the last several days ‘Mayabini’ (a song he asked to be played when he dies) has become an anthem for the inconsolable. In the rest of India, this public display of grief has drawn attention to the phenomenon of Garg. 
“Generations were caught in the tug-of-war between inherited tradition and a rapidly changing modernity. Young people sought a voice that could articulate their confusions and dreams,” notes Swapnanil Barua, retired IAS officer and close friend. "He reminded people that music could unify where politics divided, and that the Northeast’s cultural richness was a strength to be celebrated.” 
After Bhupen Hazarika’s folk music triumphs in the ’50s and ’60s, and Jayanta Hazarika’s melodies with a western touch in the ’70s, there were few artistic experiments of note. When Garg arrived on the scene in 1992 as a 19-year-old, sporting long hair and ripped jeans, he took Assamese music by storm. His blend of Assamese folk with pop and rock made his debut album, ‘Anamika’, an overnight hit. 
A song unshackled 
In decades fractured by separatist militancy, armed counterinsurgency, and human rights violations, songs including ‘Pakhi Meli Diye’ (Give me wings) and ‘Shanti Diya’ (Give me peace) echoed the political vexations, cultural pride, and emotional tumult that large sections of the population were feeling.  
By most accounts, Garg did not toe the line of any particular ideology. He drank and swore on stage, eschewed his “caste, God, religion”, and asked for trees and rhinos to be saved. Though he obliged the Bharatiya Janata Party with a campaign song in 2016, he did not shy away from opposing its Citizenship (Amendment) Act starting in 2019. “He managed to get away with very Bohemian behaviour because of his talent and sincerity,” says Barua.  
Behind the phenomenon of Garg was a person. “Unlike other celebrities surrounded by bouncers, he was directly connected to people at the grassroots. He mingled freely, and the public found him to be one of their own,” says film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari. Whenever Delhi-based Borpujari visited Guwahati, Garg would meet him for tea at roadside stalls, dressed in Hawaii chappals, t-shirt and Bermuda shorts — stopping to chat with strangers.  
A people’s star 
His philanthropy during the Assam floods and Covid years, as well as the help he frequently offered for fans’ treatments and education cemented his image as a people’s star. It is said he would sing one track for emerging artists, because his face on the cover ensured their cassettes sold. Such was his appeal, Bihu shows where Zubeen’s duplicates performed also became hits. 
Garg had the makings of a star even as a boy, observes his younger cousin Atonu Gautam, who now lives in Mumbai. His father was a poet and mother a singer, which shaped Garg’s view of the world and the arts. At 15, he would roam the streets of Guwahati on a cycle in a jacket styled out of a blanket, already good at composing and playing the keyboard. His flair came to be noticed at college festivals and Assam association programmes in other states. Gautam often found his brother up in the wee hours, rehearsing high notes.  
His albums stimulated the Assamese music and cinema industries. At the height of his popularity, he wrote, directed and acted in Tumi Mor Matho Mor; his Mission China (2017) is among the highest grossing Assamese films. Garg’s last movie, Roi Roi Binale, in which he plays a blind singer, is set to release this October and is expected to be one of the state’s biggest hits. 
A lightning quick worker, Garg is famed for having recorded 36 tracks in a single night. It was that kind of creative confidence that encouraged him to waltz two hours late into a recording studio in Mumbai. He made up for the delay by wrapping up the song in 10 minutes, prompting music director Rajesh Roshan to ask: Are you a man or a machine? His Hindi film crossover had included such hits as Jaane kya chahe man bawra (Pyaar Ke Side Effects) and Ya Ali (Gangster). He abandoned the pursuit of Bollywood milestones and returned to hilly Assam — his home.  
“While many of his contemporaries drifted to Mumbai in search of Bollywood fame, Zubin chose to remain in Guwahati,” Barua says of his rebel friend. “This was not provincialism but principle.” 
 
The writer is a Mumbai-based  journalist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Statsguru: The paradox of women's empowerment, leadership in South Asia

Premium

Auto firms tap digital universe, coaching staff to steer leads to showrooms

Premium

Safeena Husain explains how girl-focused education works better for all

Premium

India's renewable story needs better forecasting, stronger infrastructure

Premium

Legacy in a bottle: Family-run alcobev firms look beyond bloodlines

Topics :BS SpecialEntertainmentAssam

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story