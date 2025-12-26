Digital push, new investors to shape next phase of MF growth: Experts

Munot: We have funds running for over 30 years, and investors have experienced many periods of volatility in that time. Over the last few years, the industry, along with our distribution partners and advisors, has done a very good job helping investors understand volatility better. We have been consistently telling them not to fear volatility but to use it to their advantage. That approach has helped us tremendously. Our SIP book was about ₹4,000 crore in 2017. Today it is around ₹29,000 crore. And this growth did not happen during a smooth market period. Between 2017 and now, we saw a boom-and-bust cycle in mid and smallcaps during 2017-19, a significant Covid-related correction in 2020, sharp bouts of volatility in 2022, and another extended period of volatility over the last 12 to 13 months. Yet SIP flows kept rising through all these phases. That reflects the increasing maturity and resilience of individual investors.