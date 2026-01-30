Rupee internationalisation aims to reduce business risk: T Rabi Sankar

Despite all the talk, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) hasn’t really taken off. Where is CBDC, and why should I use it if I already have Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which gives me interest on deposits, while CBDC does not?

You have asked two questions; where CBDC is, and why CBDC. Let me take them one by one. On the ‘where’, CBDC is progressing as a pilot from 2022. We are not rushing it because most countries are still experimenting and studying its impact. Over 10 crore transactions have taken place, but we are going slow to understand potential effects. For instance, whether CBDCs could replace bank deposits. We’re also testing “programmable” CBDC use cases such as government benefits, or education loans that can be spent only on specific items. On the ‘why’, CBDC enables things that existing systems can’t, notably programmability and cross-border efficiency. Domestic payment systems like UPI work well, but cross-border transfers remain slow and expensive. CBDC can settle such transactions instantly and cheaply, without intermediaries. That’s why we see CBDC as uniquely useful, though the global understanding of token money is still evolving.