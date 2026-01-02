Change and churn: More than 60 former 'darlings' dropped since 1985

The number of businesses that have dropped out of the BSE Sensex is twice the number that currently constitute India’s elite club of 30 top companies.

As many as 93 companies have been part of the Sensex at various times since 1985, shows a Business Standard analysis of annual BSE data over the last 40 years. As many as 63 of them are no longer part of the index due to reasons ranging from business downturns, mergers and a drop in valuations.