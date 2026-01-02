India has a solid foundation for long-term market growth: BSEL MD & CEO

Sensex mirrors India’s economic evolution and capital market development. Over the 40 years of its launch, the index has seen a total of 93 companies being part of it, with four being constant in the index constituent over the years. This highlights the versatility of the index to reflect the changing economic landscape. For instance, in its early years, legacy industrial and manufacturing giants dominated it. Liberalisation in 1991 triggered a churn, bringing technology and telecom into the index and signaling the rise of services, finance, and tech as growth engines. Today, as new-age and tech-enabled businesses such as Zomato (Eternal) emerge, the index has captured this transformation.