Policy and politics on the index: Markets rise on reforms, stable rule

The Sensex gained 181 per cent during Narasimha Rao’s term: The best performance under any Prime Minister. Rao oversaw economic reforms that rescued India from one of its worst fiscal and balance-of-payments crises and put the economy back on track.

It was an eventful period in the history of India’s capital markets. The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was given statutory powers. The office of the Controller of Capital Issues was dissolved, and the power to approve public issues was transferred from the Finance Ministry to Sebi. The private sector was allowed in the mutual fund industry, and foreign portfolio investors were permitted to invest in Indian equities. The National Stock Exchange began operations in 1994, paving the way for the professionalisation of the broking industry. In short, many measures that later enabled robust equity markets were introduced during this period.