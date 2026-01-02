BSE Sensex tops other assets classes by a hefty margin in 40 years

The Sensex has beaten fixed-income instruments such as Government of India bonds by a big margin. In the past four years, Government of India bonds of various tenures have given weighted annual returns or yields of 9.1 per cent on average, nearly 450 basis points lower than the annualised returns delivered by the Sensex during the period, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In fact, ₹100 invested in a portfolio of Government of India bonds in 1985 would have grown to ₹3,266 now if the investor had stayed invested. Instead, if the investor had invested ₹100 in a portfolio of stocks that mirrored the Sensex in 1985 and stayed invested, the corpus would have grown to ₹16,252 by now.