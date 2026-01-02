Sensex@40: The Index is like cricket, demands a long, patient innings

Sensex launched at 100 in 1979 with just 30 stocks: Mostly sleepy public sector undertakings and old-economy giants. India was playing ultra-defensive Test cricket, leaving every ball outside off-stump, blocking for draws and the economy crawling at 3–4 per cent annual growth. The licence raj was like certain biased umpires of the 1980s: You sneezed and you were given out leg-before-wicket. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in this phase was a modest 12–13 per cent but after inflation, real returns were almost zero. A few individual stars shone, such as Vijay Merchant, Vijay Hazare, Vinoo Mankad and M A K Pataudi, but the team was mostly losing or drawing.