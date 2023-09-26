Asian Games 2023 September 27 schedule: India event timings, streaming

A historic Gold in Equestrian Team Dressage on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, boosted India’s hopes for more medals and they will eye for them on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Asina Games in Hangzhou, China. India secured three medals in sailing as well.

On September 27, all eyes will be on the Shooters who will take part in six medal events. Indian women’s hockey team will be seen in action for the first time when they take on Singapore.

India would also look to secure medals in Tennis where Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina and men’s doubles pair of Ramkumara Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be in action in their respective quarterfinal matches.

India will play the Esports quarterfinal in the game of League of Legends and boxers will look to continue the strong showing. Squash, Bridge, Basketball, 3x3 Basketball, Cycling, Handball, Equestrian, Fencing and Table Tennis will be the other events Where India will be in action.

India currently stands sixth in the medals tally with three gold,

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 27.

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 27

3x3 Basketball- 12:10 PM IST

India vs Macau, China- Men’s

India vs China- Women’s

Basketball- PM 05:30 PM IST

India vs Indonesia- Women’s Preliminary

Boxing- 12:15 PM IST

India’s Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet in action Men’s 57-63 kg and Men’s 80-92 kg Round of 16

Bridge- 06:30 AM IST

India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

Cycling- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s Sprint Qualifying- Elkatohchoongo David Beckham

Women’s Kerin- Agashe Shushikala

Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards

Intermediate Dressage Individual

Four Indians- Anush Agrawalla, Chedda Hriday Vipul, Hajela Sudipti and Divyakirti Singh will be in action

Esports- 11:30 AM IST

League of Legends quarterfinal

India vs Vietnam

Fencing- 06:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s Foil Team- India vs Singapore- Round of 16

Men’s Epee Team- India vs Jordan Jordan- Round of 16

Handball- 05:30 PM IST

India vs Hing Kong, China- Women’s Preliminary

Hockey- 10:15 AM IST

India vs Singapore- Women’s Preliminary

Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Skeet- 50 Men’s Team qualification and final

India’s Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Gurjot Singh Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification and final

India’s Ashi Chuksey, Sift Kaur and Koushik Maneni in action

25m Pistol Women's Final

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in action

Skeet Men's Final

Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Gurjot Singh Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action

Skeet Women’s Final

India’s Ganemat Shekhon in action

25m Pistol Women's Team Final

India’s Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in action

Squash

India vs Kuwait- Men’s Team Pool A- 07:30 AM IST

India vs Nepal- Women’s team Pool B- 07:30 AM IST

India vs Macau, China- Women’s Team Pool B- 05:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan- Men’s Team Pool A- 05:30 PM IST

Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Sajan Prakash, Nina Venkatesh, Maana Patel and Linyesha AK in action in various events

Table Tennis- 02:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 64

Mixed Doubles- Sathiyan Ganasekaran and Manika Batrta- Round of 32

Mixed Doubles- Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai- Round of 32

Tennis- 10:15 AM IST onwards

Men’s Singles quarterfinal- Sumit Nagal vs Zhang Zhizhen- Not before 10:15 AM IST

Women's Singles Quarterfinal- Ankita Raina vs -Kaji Haruka- Not before 10:15 AM IST

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal- Not Before 01:00 PM IST

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs China’s Zhang Zhizhen and WU Yibing-

Mixed Doubles Round 3- Not Before 01:00 PM IST

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina vs Philippines’ Francis Casey and Eala Alex

Mixed Doubles Round 3- Not Before 01:30 PM IST

Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Japan’s Shinzi Hazawa and Shimizu Ayano