Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw

Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw

The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium

Press Trust of India Hangzhou

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian men's team kept their hopes alive after winning two straight matches in group B but it was curtains for women's side in quadrant sepaktakraw at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their last group match.

The top two teams from both groups qualify for the semi-finals and Japan are currently at the top with three wins.

However, the women's side ended its campaign finishing last in the group.

The women's team suffered a third straight defeat, losing to the Philippines 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) in just 39 minutes.

Earlier, the men's side lost to world number six Japan 0-2, while the women's team lost to Laos 0-2 and China 0-2.

India have won only one bronze in the sport at the Asian Games a bronze in men's regu at Jakarta in 2018.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat tricks as India storms into semifinals

Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against China

Ghosal progresses into quarterfinals, Joshna exits from Asian Games

'Lost my medal to a transgender': Swapna Barman after losing in Heptathlon

Asian Games 2023: Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3,000m steeplechase

Topics :Asian Gamessportsvolleyball

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story