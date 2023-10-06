close
Asian Games LIVE updates: India cricket team semis; Women's kabaddi at 7 AM

Asian Games 2023 LIVE update: Indian men's cricket team, women's & men's Kabaddi would look to confirm three medals for the country; India's medal tally: 86 - 21 Gold, 32 Silver & 33 Bronze

Asian Games 2023

Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India.

On Day 13 (October 13) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket team will lock horns with Bangladesh in semifinal at 6:30 AM IST. While Indian women's Kabaddi will take on Nepal in the semifinal 7 AM IST. Fans will be enthralled by India vs Pakistan rivalry on Kabaddi match when men's team will be in action at 12:30 PM IST. After a disappointing start, India wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia would look to win medals for the country when their bouts start from 7:30 AM IST. With medals assured, HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles would look to progress to the final by winning their respetive semifinal matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here
Topics : Bajrang Punia Asian Games Indian Cricket India cricket team Wrestling India vs Bangladesh India vs Pakistan sports broadcasting Kabaddi Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:41 AM IST

