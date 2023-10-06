Asian Games LIVE updates: India cricket team semis; Women's kabaddi at 7 AM
Asian Games 2023 LIVE update: Indian men's cricket team, women's & men's Kabaddi would look to confirm three medals for the country; India's medal tally: 86 - 21 Gold, 32 Silver & 33 Bronze
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Day 13 (October 13) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket team will lock horns with Bangladesh in semifinal at 6:30 AM IST. While Indian women's Kabaddi will take on Nepal in the semifinal 7 AM IST. Fans will be enthralled by India vs Pakistan rivalry on Kabaddi match when men's team will be in action at 12:30 PM IST. After a disappointing start, India wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia would look to win medals for the country when their bouts start from 7:30 AM IST. With medals assured, HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles would look to progress to the final by winning their respetive semifinal matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here...Read More
Topics : Bajrang Punia Asian Games Indian Cricket India cricket team Wrestling India vs Bangladesh India vs Pakistan sports broadcasting Kabaddi Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey
First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:41 AM IST