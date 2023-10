Asian Games LIVE updates: India cricket team semis; Women's kabaddi at 7 AM

On Day 13 (October 13) of the 2023 Asian Games, Indian men's cricket team will lock horns with Bangladesh in semifinal at 6:30 AM IST. While Indian women's Kabaddi will take on Nepal in the semifinal 7 AM IST. Fans will be enthralled by India vs Pakistan rivalry on Kabaddi match when men's team will be in action at 12:30 PM IST. After a disappointing start, India wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia would look to win medals for the country when their bouts start from 7:30 AM IST. With medals assured, HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles would look to progress to the final by winning their respetive semifinal matches. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here