Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter Badminton tournament's 2nd round

Asian Games: Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter Badminton tournament's 2nd round

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, outclassed Le Duc 21-10 21-10 in 29 minutes to set up a clash with Korea's Lee Yun Gyu

Press Trust of India Hangzhou

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles second round with a comfortable straight-game win over Vietnam's Phat Le Duc in the badminton competition of the Asian Games here on Monday.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, outclassed Le Duc 21-10 21-10 in 29 minutes to set up a clash with Korea's Lee Yun Gyu.

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also sailed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals with a 21-11 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Chow Hin Long and Lui Chun Wai.

The Indian duo, ranked world no. 3, will next face Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In mixed doubles, K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto prevailed 21-18 21-14 over Macau's Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi NG to make a winning start.

They will square off against Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the round of 16.

However, the Indian camp was grappling with injuries and health issues with MR Arjun pulling out due to a back injury and Rohan Kapoor suffering from a bout of fever.

While the men's doubles pair of Arjun and Dhruv Kapila retired after lagging 3-13 in the opening game to Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan too was forced to retire two minutes into their opening match against Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Asian Games LIVE updates: Athletics- India win 2 Silver, 2 Bronze; Tally 60

Asian Games: 20 cuts and 26 stitches later, Aarathy Raj rises to win medal

Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw

Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat tricks as India storms into semifinals

Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against China

Ghosal progresses into quarterfinals, Joshna exits from Asian Games

Topics :BadmintonAsian GamesChina

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story