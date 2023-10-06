Hockey India to give Rs 5 lakh to each player after Asian Games triumph

Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for each player of the Men's team for their gold medal victory against Japan in the 19th Asian Games. HI also announced Rs 2.5 lakh for each support staff of the hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan on Friday, claiming their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan. Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India. Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.

Speaking on India's massive win, Hockey India President 'Padma Shri' Dilip Tirkey said, "It has been a long wait of 9 years for India to claim the Asian Games Gold medal. We are proud of each and every member of the team and the support staff for their contribution to achieving yet another milestone for the nation in world hockey. This is only the start of the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics and we are confident our team will continue to rise even more in the coming year. Congratulations to all the players and the coaches for a memorable victory in Hangzhou."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "India's Gold medal win in Hangzhou is a testament to the months of hard work that was put in the National Coaching Camps over the past year. Each and every member of the team and the coaching staff gave their all in helping us win the Gold medal at the Asian Games and securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I congratulate the Indian Men's Hockey Team for an outstanding display in the tournament and also offer my best wishes to all the members of the team for the coming future.