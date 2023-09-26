Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Judo at Asian Games: Indian Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match

Judo at Asian Games: Indian Tulika Maan loses in bronze medal match

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium here

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Asian Games 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian judoka Tulika Maan missed out of a chance to win a medal after going down to Mongolia's Amaraikhan Adiyasuren in the bronze-medal play-off of the women's +78kg event at Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to Adiyasuren 0-10 by ippon at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium here.

Earlier, Tulika knocked out Macao's Qing Lam Lai 10-0 in just 15 seconds with an ippon.

But in the quarterfinal, she lost to Japanese Wakaba Tomita who thrashed her 10-0 with an ippon.

However, she stayed alive to fight for the bronze after beating Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai with an ippon by 10-0 in the repechage round.

The losers in the quarterfinal rounds enter the repechage round.

Earlier, Indubala Devi Maibam lost to Thai Ikumi Oeda by 0-10 in women's under 78 kg category where the winner made an ippon in round of 16.

India were unfortunate to miss a medal in men's 100kg where Avtar Singh sustained an injury and conceded his quarterfinal and repechage matches.

In the round of 16, Avtar defeated Thai's Kittipong Hantratin with a Waza-Ari by 1-0.

But he sustained an injury in the pre-quarters that forced him out of the last-eight, giving Dzhafar Kostoev of UAE a walkover.

In the repechage, Avtar conceded his battle against South Korean Jonghoon.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football

Asian Games LIVE updates: India win Gold in Equestrian, 3 medals in sailing

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Volleyball at Asian Games: India lose 0-3 to Pakistan, finish sixth

Indian dressage team wins 1st Asian Games gold, 1st yellow metal in 41 yrs

Historic win for team India in equestrian: Union Sports Minister Thakur

Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals

Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash

Topics :Asian GamessportsChina

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story