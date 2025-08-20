Tennis evolves digitally with ATP-TikTok partnership to engage new fans

Tennis fans scrolling through TikTok may soon encounter more of their favourite ATP stars, thanks to the newly announced ATP TikTok partnership. The men’s professional tour confirmed on Tuesday that it is teaming up with the short-video giant to elevate tennis content and create stronger fan engagement. The strategy focuses on amplifying player visibility, supporting creators, and building a stronger digital identity for the sport.

ALSO READ: US Open 2025: $1 mn prize, star line-ups make mixed doubles a top draw Executives from both sides described the initiative as a way to tap into cultural trends and modern viewing habits. While ATP leaders emphasised the importance of expanding the game’s reach, TikTok representatives framed the move as an opportunity to fuel tennis’ growing cultural momentum. With audiences increasingly consuming behind-the-scenes tennis content, this collaboration signals a new chapter in the sport’s social media strategy.

Building a bigger presence for players A central focus of the ATP TikTok partnership is player engagement. The ATP wants more athletes to embrace the platform as a tool for storytelling, giving fans a glimpse into life off the court. Currently, just 20 of the top 100 ranked men’s players have active TikTok accounts. Carlos Alcaraz leads the pack with over 1.1 million followers, followed by Novak Djokovic with around 666,000 and Ben Shelton with nearly 450,000. Their videos range from training sessions and tournament travel to everyday moments like mowing the lawn. ATP leaders argued that this kind of content humanises stars, helps young fans connect more deeply, and reflects the way modern sports are consumed online.

Launching the Tennis Creator Network The second major feature of the partnership is the Tennis Creator Network, a program designed to bring lifestyle and digital creators into ATP events. These creators, though not professional athletes, already know how to craft viral TikTok material. By collaborating with them, ATP hopes to reach wider audiences and expand tennis’ cultural footprint. Partnership will change fans' perspective: ATP vice president Andrew Walker, ATP’s senior vice president of brand and marketing, while talking about the TikTok partnership, explained that fans expect to see sports blended with lifestyle and pop culture. He added that discoverable, authentic videos are key to cutting through the crowded digital landscape. This creator initiative, he suggested, keeps tennis aligned with the most dynamic corners of the internet.

Riding the wave of behind-the-scenes sports content The ATP’s move reflects a broader trend: fans crave behind-the-scenes tennis content as much as match highlights. From practice clips and travel diaries to locker-room banter, such candid videos often outperform traditional media. Rollo Goldstaub, TikTok’s global sports partnerships lead, remarked that TikTok empowers athletes to share their stories in ways that feel authentic. He suggested that this storytelling style not only strengthens connections with existing fans but also introduces tennis to new demographics. TikTok as a shortcut to fame Other sports have seen similar breakthroughs with TikTok. WNBA players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, known as “The Studbudz,” went viral by streaming their entire All-Star weekend experience. Their success quickly translated into merchandise and mainstream recognition, showing how powerful unfiltered sports content can be.

Athlete-led media is booming The ATP TikTok partnership also echoes the rise of athlete-driven media. Podcasts like Travis Kelce’s New Heights or Sophie Cunningham’s Show Me Something have attracted millions of listeners by offering candid insight into life beyond the game. What led to the ATP-TikTok partnership? ATP leaders see TikTok as a platform where similar intimacy can happen in bite-sized form. Instead of hour-long podcasts, players can post short, engaging clips that showcase their humour, routines, and personalities. This, they believe, could be a game-changer for tennis’ social media strategy, especially in competing for attention against other global sports.

Expanding ATP’s digital footprint The ATP already maintains a TikTok account with nearly 600,000 followers, but executives admit the next step is involving more players and creators. By putting athletes at the forefront, the tour hopes to spread attention beyond just the top stars and introduce new faces to global fans. ATP tries to woo young fans ATP Officials suggested that this democratisation of content allows younger or less-established players to build personal brands and connect with audiences long before they become household names. For the tour, it means a stronger, more inclusive digital ecosystem. Bigger picture At its core, the ATP TikTok partnership is about reimagining how tennis is presented to the world. Traditional match coverage will remain vital, but the growing demand for personal, authentic, and fast-moving content cannot be ignored.