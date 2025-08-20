US Open 2025: $1 mn prize, star line-ups make mixed doubles a top draw

The 2025 US Open has thrown the spotlight on mixed doubles like never before, thanks to a revamped format and a record $1 million prize for the winners. What was once considered a secondary event has now become one of the most talked-about attractions of the tournament.

Some players and purists questioned whether the new event felt more like an exhibition than a championship. But others insisted the stakes were real. Jessica Pegula even playfully corrected her partner Jack Draper when he suggested in a press conference that it resembled an exhibition. “It’s not that at all,” she stressed, reflecting the seriousness now attached to the event.

ALSO READ: $1M prize, star players at 2025 US Open mixed doubles; But some are upset With packed crowds, star-studded pairings, and quick-fire contests, the new version has exceeded expectations. Five times bigger prize than 2024 The winners’ prize for the mixed doubles event rose from $200,000 in 2024 to $1 million in 2025 — an $800,000 jump that made the event one of the most anticipated of the tournament. New mixed doubles format explained The US Tennis Association cut the draw from 32 to 16 teams to attract marquee singles stars. Eight teams qualify automatically based on combined singles rankings, with the remaining spots awarded as wild cards.

Matches are faster: early rounds use sets to four games and a 10-point match tiebreak instead of a third set. Only the final follows a traditional best-of-three format. The scheduling was also shifted, with mixed doubles now contested during Fan Week before the main singles draws. How the event has unfolded The shake-up has delivered high entertainment. Big names including Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Taylor Fritz, Elena Rybakina, and Novak Djokovic all bowed out early, showing singles pedigree is no guarantee of success. Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the only established doubles team in the draw, have advanced to the semifinals. They will face surprise entrants Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, who joined after Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova withdrew due to Sinner’s illness.

In the other semifinal, top seeds Pegula and Draper meet Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, who cruised through their opening rounds. Both semifinals and the final will be played on Thursday, August 21. US Open 2025: Mixed doubles semifinals schedule Stage Stadium Team 1 Team 2 Mixed Doubles SF Arthur Ashe Stadium J. Pegula (USA) / J. Draper (GBR) [1] I. Swiatek (POL) / C. Ruud (NOR) [3] Mixed Doubles SF Arthur Ashe Stadium D. Collins (USA) / C. Harrison (USA) S. Errani (ITA) / A. Vavassori (ITA) Mixed Doubles F Arthur Ashe Stadium TBD TBD The bigger picture Traditional doubles specialists initially criticised the overhaul, arguing that it reduced opportunities for them. Vavassori admitted the change was tough on doubles players but noted the benefits of visibility, pointing out that Louis Armstrong Stadium had been full during their second-round win.