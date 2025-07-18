Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde signs with PSG on deal until 2028

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until the end of June 2028.
Jourde previously played with AS Monteuil de Laval in Canada before she joined USC Trojans in the United States.
Jourde featured at two U20 World Cups with Canada.
Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a dream come true," she said. "It's an incredible opportunity to progress alongside talented players and to contribute to the Club's ambitions. I can't wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the Parisian fans.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
