Home / Sports / Business / Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde signs with PSG on deal until 2028

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde signs with PSG on deal until 2028

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until the end of June 2028.

Florianne Jourde
Florianne Jourde
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until the end of June 2028.

Jourde previously played with AS Monteuil de Laval in Canada before she joined USC Trojans in the United States.

Jourde featured at two U20 World Cups with Canada.

Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a dream come true," she said. "It's an incredible opportunity to progress alongside talented players and to contribute to the Club's ambitions. I can't wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the Parisian fans.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

EXPLAINED: What is football transfer system? All you need to know about it

Football's digital frontier is shifting: How UEFA wants to lead charge?

Why Manchester United are struggling to sign players this transfer window?

Atletico Madrid reaches deal to sign Argentina international Thiago Almada

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story