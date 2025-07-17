Football's digital frontier is shifting: How UEFA wants to lead charge?

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has ignited the engines of change, launching a sweeping evaluation of its over-the-top (OTT) platform, Uefa.tv, in what could lead to a complete technical reboot. This move signals the governing body’s intent to future-proof its streaming presence, potentially replacing its current tech partner, Endeavor Streaming, and reimagining the service from the ground up.

From modest beginnings to monumental ambitions

Uefa.tv, which debuted in June 2019 as a free global service, has steadily offered fans a taste of European football beyond the mainstream. Powered by Endeavor’s Vesper technology, the platform currently hosts over 250 live events per season, covering youth, women’s, and futsal competitions.

Now, UEFA is preparing to blow past those numbers, envisioning a quadrupled output of up to 1,000 live events annually. This includes not just matches, but draws, real-time data overlays, and sophisticated enforcement of global geo-rights—all wrapped in layers of DRM and anti-piracy protection. Monetisation mission: Beyond free access No longer content with an ad-supported model, UEFA is actively exploring tiered pay-per-view pricing, including per-match, competition-wide, monthly, and annual payment plans. Also on the agenda: dynamic ad insertions, branded content hubs, and strategic sponsorship integration.

The goal? To elevate Uefa.tv from free platform to revenue engine, without losing its global reach or integrity. Request for Insight, Not Just a Proposal In a strategic move, UEFA has issued a Request for Information (RFI), a precursor to a possible Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFI invites leading tech providers to reimagine the future of Uefa.tv, while making it crystal clear that nothing is set in stone. "UEFA seeks to gather insights from industry-leading suppliers… whether through enhancing the existing service or transitioning to a new technical partner," the organisation stated. Importantly, UEFA emphasised that the RFI is informational, not contractual. The outcome might be a refinement, or a full supplier switch.

Earlier this year, Endeavor Streaming led a user experience refresh, updating Uefa.tv's interface and expanding its content offerings. But even those enhancements may not be enough to secure their future role. A new agreement, should UEFA move forward with an RFP, would come into effect in April 2026. From niche to necessity: The Uefa.tv expansion blueprint While traditionally focused on less mainstream competitions, Uefa.tv has shown glimpses of its growing ambition. In early 2024, it streamed Nations League matches for Italian users in English, until Sky Italia swooped in with a third-party deal covering the semis, final, and qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.