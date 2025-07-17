Football's digital frontier is shifting: How UEFA wants to lead charge?
Importantly, UEFA emphasised that the RFI is informational, not contractual. The outcome might be a refinement, or a full supplier switch.Anish Kumar New Delhi
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has ignited the engines of change, launching a sweeping evaluation of its over-the-top (OTT) platform, Uefa.tv, in what could lead to a complete technical reboot. This move signals the governing body’s intent to future-proof its streaming presence, potentially replacing its current tech partner, Endeavor Streaming, and reimagining the service from the ground up.
From modest beginnings to monumental ambitions
Uefa.tv, which debuted in June 2019 as a free global service, has steadily offered fans a taste of European football beyond the mainstream. Powered by Endeavor’s Vesper technology, the platform currently hosts over 250 live events per season, covering youth, women’s, and futsal competitions.
Now, UEFA is preparing to blow past those numbers, envisioning a quadrupled output of up to 1,000 live events annually. This includes not just matches, but draws, real-time data overlays, and sophisticated enforcement of global geo-rights—all wrapped in layers of DRM and anti-piracy protection.
Monetisation mission: Beyond free access
No longer content with an ad-supported model, UEFA is actively exploring tiered pay-per-view pricing, including per-match, competition-wide, monthly, and annual payment plans. Also on the agenda: dynamic ad insertions, branded content hubs, and strategic sponsorship integration.
The goal? To elevate Uefa.tv from free platform to revenue engine, without losing its global reach or integrity.
Request for Insight, Not Just a Proposal
In a strategic move, UEFA has issued a Request for Information (RFI), a precursor to a possible Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFI invites leading tech providers to reimagine the future of Uefa.tv, while making it crystal clear that nothing is set in stone.
"UEFA seeks to gather insights from industry-leading suppliers… whether through enhancing the existing service or transitioning to a new technical partner," the organisation stated.
Importantly, UEFA emphasised that the RFI is informational, not contractual. The outcome might be a refinement, or a full supplier switch.
Endeavor’s position under review
Earlier this year, Endeavor Streaming led a user experience refresh, updating Uefa.tv’s interface and expanding its content offerings. But even those enhancements may not be enough to secure their future role. A new agreement, should UEFA move forward with an RFP, would come into effect in April 2026.
From niche to necessity: The Uefa.tv expansion blueprint
While traditionally focused on less mainstream competitions, Uefa.tv has shown glimpses of its growing ambition. In early 2024, it streamed Nations League matches for Italian users in English, until Sky Italia swooped in with a third-party deal covering the semis, final, and qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Clock Ticking: Who will stream UEFA’s Future?
The deadline for RFI submissions is August 22 at noon CET. UEFA plans to issue the full RFP in mid-October, with first-round bids due by December 5.
In an increasingly crowded streaming landscape, Uefa.tv stands at a crossroads—and the world’s biggest tech players may soon battle to control the screen where Europe’s future football stories unfold.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices