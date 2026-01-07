Jemimah Rodrigues joins Tvarra as investor partner to empower women riders

Women-focused helmet brand Tvarra has announced Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its Investor Partner, marking a strategic, equity-led association that goes beyond conventional brand endorsements. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to independence, safety-first design, and long-term value creation.

From a Moment of Independence to a Movement

For countless women across India, riding a scooter alone for the first time represents more than everyday travel, it is a step towards self-reliance. Tvarra was built around this very experience, recognising mobility as a powerful enabler of confidence and freedom.

Founded to address this emotional and functional need, the brand has positioned itself at the intersection of safety, design, and everyday urban life.

Designed Exclusively for Women Riders Tvarra was established by Alpana Parida to solve a long-standing problem in India's two-wheeler safety space. Despite women forming a large segment of riders, helmets were largely adapted from men's designs, often resulting in discomfort, imbalance, and poor fit. Rejecting this approach, Tvarra created helmets from scratch for women. Its products factor in head shape, weight balance, hairstyles, earrings, and short-distance commuting requirements, while meeting stringent safety standards. All helmets are ISI-certified for Indian roads and DOT-certified to meet international norms. Why Jemimah Rodrigues Fits the Brand Vision

Known for her discipline and consistency, Jemimah Rodrigues brings more than sporting excellence to the partnership. Her belief in preparation, accountability, and purposeful growth aligns closely with Tvarra’s philosophy that safety must be intentional, not incidental. Unlike typical celebrity associations, Jemimah’s role is rooted in ownership. As an Investor Partner, she will actively contribute to the brand’s strategic direction, promote responsible riding habits, and help strengthen conversations around women taking control of their journeys. Leadership Speaks on the Partnership Alpana Parida, Founder of Tvarra, emphasised the shared values behind the collaboration, stating that safety should empower women rather than limit them. She added that Jemimah’s clarity of purpose and long-term mindset reflect how Tvarra approaches product design and brand building.

Jemimah echoed this sentiment, noting that mobility builds confidence while safety fuels courage. She described the partnership as deeply personal, rooted in values learned both on the field and in everyday life. “Sport teaches you preparation, consistency, and belief,” said Jemimah Rodrigues, Investor Partner , Tvarra. “Everyday life teaches women the same things. Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both—and that’s why this partnership feels personal to me.” she added. Expanding Access and Looking Ahead Tvarra currently serves customers in over 600 cities through online platforms and is gearing up for offline retail expansion in 2026. The brand is also working on new product categories, including helmets for riders aged 5 to 16, as part of its broader vision to build a comprehensive safety ecosystem.