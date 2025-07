D2C insurer ACKO brings MS Dhoni on board as investor and brand ambassador

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined hands with ACKO, one of the country's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer insurers, not just as a brand ambassador but also as a strategic investor. This landmark partnership underscores a shared commitment to reinventing insurance for the evolving needs of urban India, with Dhoni backing the company through his family office, Midas Deals Pvt Ltd. The alliance signals strong mutual belief in creating tech-driven, customer-centric solutions that simplify the historically complex insurance landscape, making insurance more accessible and intuitive for millions.

With this collaboration, Dhoni provides not just his stature but his credibility as someone who resonates with trust, innovation and discipline—all traits aligned with ACKO’s brand ethos. Company founder Varun Dua expressed that Dhoni epitomises the values that drive ACKO, especially the focus on customer-first thinking, simplicity and a willingness to challenge industry conventions. He believes Dhoni’s involvement reinforces their vision to make insurance engaging and relatable.

A shared vision for modern India

For Dhoni, who is also an automobile enthusiast, the decision was driven by ACKO’s transparency and seamless digital-native processes. He noted that insurance is often seen as complicated, but believes ACKO brings “clarity where there was confusion”, and offers a tech-first approach that mirrors the expectations of young, progressive Indians. This alignment, he suggested, is about helping insurance evolve into something people actually trust and appreciate.