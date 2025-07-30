Home / Sports / Business / D2C insurer ACKO brings MS Dhoni on board as investor and brand ambassador

D2C insurer ACKO brings MS Dhoni on board as investor and brand ambassador

For Dhoni, who is also an automobile enthusiast, the decision was driven by ACKO's transparency and seamless digital-native processes

Dhoni with ACKO chief Varun
Dhoni with ACKO chief Varun
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined hands with ACKO, one of the country's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer insurers, not just as a brand ambassador but also as a strategic investor. This landmark partnership underscores a shared commitment to reinventing insurance for the evolving needs of urban India, with Dhoni backing the company through his family office, Midas Deals Pvt Ltd. The alliance signals strong mutual belief in creating tech-driven, customer-centric solutions that simplify the historically complex insurance landscape, making insurance more accessible and intuitive for millions. 

Reinventing insurance: Technology meets trust

ACKO was founded in 2016 by Varun Dua with the goal of eliminating friction and pain points that Indian consumers typically experience with traditional insurers. Through its D2C model, ACKO offers auto, health and travel insurance, all managed online without cumbersome paperwork. The company’s rapid ascent can be seen in its reach—serving more than 70 million customers and processing upward of 2 million claims annually across various segments.
 
With this collaboration, Dhoni provides not just his stature but his credibility as someone who resonates with trust, innovation and discipline—all traits aligned with ACKO’s brand ethos. Company founder Varun Dua expressed that Dhoni epitomises the values that drive ACKO, especially the focus on customer-first thinking, simplicity and a willingness to challenge industry conventions. He believes Dhoni’s involvement reinforces their vision to make insurance engaging and relatable.

A shared vision for modern India

For Dhoni, who is also an automobile enthusiast, the decision was driven by ACKO’s transparency and seamless digital-native processes. He noted that insurance is often seen as complicated, but believes ACKO brings “clarity where there was confusion”, and offers a tech-first approach that mirrors the expectations of young, progressive Indians. This alignment, he suggested, is about helping insurance evolve into something people actually trust and appreciate.

Bold moves, expanding horizons

In recent years, ACKO has made significant inroads by diversifying its offerings, including gaining a life insurance licence in 2023 and introducing innovative products like the Flexi Term Life Insurance Plan. Furthering its reach, the company acquired health-tech start-ups Parentlane and OneCare to strengthen its health insurance business. Strategic partnerships with leading platforms such as PhonePe, MyGate, Oyo, redBus and Zomato also reflect ACKO’s ambition to become a household name in embedded insurance.
 
Additionally, ACKO’s group health insurance strategy is gaining momentum, with over 200 new-age companies, including Swiggy, Razorpay and CRED, already offering its coverage to employees.

Charting a new path

With Dhoni on board, ACKO’s journey to “rewrite the playbook” for insurance in India gets a formidable boost. This collaboration marks yet another bold move in ACKO’s story, underscoring its resolve to make insurance straightforward, customer-focused, and truly loved by the people it serves.

MS Dhoni Acko brand ambassadors

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

