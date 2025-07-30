D2C insurer ACKO brings MS Dhoni on board as investor and brand ambassador

With this collaboration, Dhoni provides not just his stature but his credibility as someone who resonates with trust, innovation and discipline—all traits aligned with ACKO’s brand ethos. Company founder Varun Dua expressed that Dhoni epitomises the values that drive ACKO, especially the focus on customer-first thinking, simplicity and a willingness to challenge industry conventions. He believes Dhoni’s involvement reinforces their vision to make insurance engaging and relatable.

A shared vision for modern India

For Dhoni, who is also an automobile enthusiast, the decision was driven by ACKO’s transparency and seamless digital-native processes. He noted that insurance is often seen as complicated, but believes ACKO brings “clarity where there was confusion”, and offers a tech-first approach that mirrors the expectations of young, progressive Indians. This alignment, he suggested, is about helping insurance evolve into something people actually trust and appreciate.