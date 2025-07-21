Cricket at Olympics: LA 2028 bows to India and subcontinent viewership

For the first time in Olympic history, the clock is being set to Indian time—figuratively, at least. As cricket makes its grand return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028, organisers have bent the scheduling arc towards the subcontinent’s billion-strong cricket fanbase.

In a strategic masterstroke, the local organising committee, in concert with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), has locked in match timings designed to maximise TV audiences in India. Two T20 clashes per day will unfold in Los Angeles (LA) — at 9:00 am and 6:30 pm local time—translating to 9:30 pm and 7:00 am IST, respectively. For Indian viewers, it’s a golden window.

The Cricketing carnival begins before the Olympics 2028 opening ceremony Cricket’s re-entry into the Olympic fold is so momentous that it will even jump the starter’s gun. The men’s and women’s six-team T20 tournaments will start on July 12, two full days before the opening ceremony. The venue? A brand-new stadium set to rise at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, just 30 miles from the athletes’ village. And in a surprising twist, the men’s and women’s events will run in separate slots instead of being played simultaneously—giving each format its own stage. Finals Before Bronze? Olympic Playbook Gets a Cricketing Rewrite

In a move that defies standard Olympic protocol, the medal matches for cricket will take place in the early morning hours of Los Angeles time—the 9:00 am to 12:00 pm window. The bronze medal contests will follow in the evening. The symbolism is unmistakable. While Olympic tradition often crowns bronze before gold, here, gold takes centre stage—perhaps under the assumption that India, a cricketing powerhouse, will be in contention. Yet, a word of caution: the schedule is still labelled "subject to change" until the Games conclude. Billion-Eyes Bet: IOC sweetens the media rights pot With India all but guaranteed to field its top team, the inclusion of cricket has become a trump card in the IOC’s media rights game. On July 3, the IOC opened bidding for Olympic broadcast rights from 2026 to 2032—a tender that spans India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

Three types of rights packages are on offer: multiplatform, TV-only, and digital-only. The deadline? August 13. Given the meteoric rise of cricket consumption in India and the sport’s mass appeal, the IOC’s calculated timing could send bids soaring. Olympic rights in this region draw their biggest value from the summer Games, and cricket’s inclusion adds rocket fuel. Viacom18’s 2024 Coup and the 2032 Horizon In 2022, Viacom18 outbid Sony for the Paris 2024 rights in India, disrupting the Olympic broadcast status quo. Now, with cricket in the mix, broadcasters will return to the table with heightened urgency—and deeper pockets.

The IOC knows it’s sitting on a goldmine. "Cricket will massively boost the Games' appeal in India," said Jerome Parmentier, IOC VP of media rights and content. "When you bring in a sport that speaks to over a billion people, you amplify the Olympics’ universality." Still, Parmentier cautioned that the Olympics must be more than just a cricket show. "We don’t want to limit the Olympic Games to [just] a cricket tournament in India," he noted. New Sports, New Timings: Olympic Schedule Gets a Makeover Cricket isn’t the only fresh face at LA 2028. Several debutant sports have also been slotted with an eye on local and global appeal:

Flag Football, another LA 2028 addition, scores a prime-time slot for its men’s final (6–8:30 pm PT, July 21), with the women’s final the next day. Lacrosse will share a stadium with flag football, kicking off on July 24 and wrapping with both finals on July 29. Squash, another debutant, opens on July 15, with its finals on July 23 and 24, scheduled for evening sessions. Baseball-softball makes a comeback. The men’s final returns to Dodger Stadium at 6:00 pm on July 20, while the women’s softball final—staged in Oklahoma City—will take place at 12:00 pm (local time) on July 29.