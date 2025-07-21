How Beckham and Messi have together helped MLS evolve into a bigger brand

The Club World Cup bringing more attraction from United States As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the growing popularity of soccer in the country is being significantly boosted by two key factors: the rise in the brand value of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the successful hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen exponential growth over the last two decades, and two of the biggest catalysts behind this transformation are David Beckham and Lionel Messi. These two global icons have not only changed the perception of the league but also contributed significantly to its commercial, cultural, and footballing development.

The recent Club World Cup, held across multiple U.S. cities, played a vital role in increasing fan engagement. Stadiums were packed as supporters got the rare chance to witness top international clubs and global football stars in action on American soil. The tournament not only offered world-class football but also helped educate and excite local audiences about the sport’s highest level. At the same time, the MLS has evolved into a strong domestic league with rising global recognition. Big-name signings, improved competition, and strategic expansion have all contributed to the league’s growing appeal. As MLS continues to enhance its brand image, it acts as a gateway for American fans, both old and new, to connect with the sport.

Together, the exposure from the Club World Cup and the MLS’s increasing influence have created a perfect lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With more fans understanding and appreciating football, and more infrastructure and media support in place, the sport is now poised for its biggest moment yet in the U.S. These developments are not just building momentum, they're shaping a lasting football culture in America. Beckham’s groundbreaking move and long-term vision When David Beckham signed with LA Galaxy in 2007, it was more than just a high-profile transfer, it was a pivotal moment for MLS. Beckham’s arrival gave the league credibility on a global scale and set the precedent for European stars considering the U.S. as a viable career destination. His charisma, global appeal, and unwavering commitment to growing soccer in America laid a solid foundation for future superstars to follow.

Fast forward to his current role as co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham's vision continues to reshape the landscape of American soccer. By leveraging his influence and long-standing relationships within the footballing world, Beckham helped orchestrate one of the most significant moves in MLS history: bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in 2023. Messi's Impact: On and off the field Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami was a game-changer. Coming off his World Cup triumph with Argentina in December 2022, Messi joined MLS at a time when the league was ripe for global attention. His decision to choose Inter Miami over returning to Barcelona or moving to Saudi Arabia gave MLS a credibility boost it had never experienced before.

On the pitch, Messi brought instant quality and excitement, helping Inter Miami become playoff contenders and setting the tone for the club’s future. Off the pitch, his influence was nothing short of transformative. Inter Miami’s games started drawing global viewership, and ticket prices soared wherever he played. A jersey revolution and record sales Messi’s presence ignited a surge in MLS merchandise sales, particularly jerseys. For three consecutive years, 2023, 2024, and 2025, Messi topped MLS’s jersey sales charts. His kits became a global phenomenon, blending Argentinian national pride with Miami’s vibrant pink and black branding. Special edition jerseys, including a “Miami Vice”-inspired teal and orange kit, broke sales records across MLS platforms.

The jersey success also boosted teammates like Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and even young stars like Benjamín Cremaschi, all of whom featured prominently on MLS's top-selling lists. This surge in merchandise revenue signaled MLS's growing stature as not just a league of footballing quality, but of global marketability. Shared legacy and cultural influence What connects Beckham and Messi is not just their fame, but their shared experiences as footballers who balanced global stardom with national expectations. Beckham faced criticism while playing for England, while Messi struggled to earn love from Argentine fans until his late-career triumphs. These shared journeys have helped foster a strong personal bond between the two, which was key in Messi's decision to join MLS.