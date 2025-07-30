England boss demands more investment after Lionesses' Euro 2025 glory

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has called for greater investment in women's soccer as her side celebrated Euro 2025 success at a very, very special reception at 10 Downing Street.

The Lionesses successfully defended their Women's European Championship title with a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. Having become the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad flew home to attend a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock in central London.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 decorated for the occasion with St George's flags also known as the flag of England draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

As Wiegman rose to speak to those gathered in the Downing Street garden she joked that this is different from standing next to a pitch. She added: I have to make my apologies (for giving) you lots of heart attacks. You all made it through and we made it through and that's why we're here now. The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we're already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team. Thank you so much for having us here. It's very, very special to be here and to be in this very nice garden with the way you set it up with all these pictures, it makes it more special, it's the first moment it sinks in a little bit because it was surreal what happened last night.

Wiegman, speaking a few hours before the UK government announced a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots soccer, used the moment to call for further investment in the game. This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls, Wiegman said. Steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more." We need some more investment," she said. "We're not there yet. In England we're up there but England needs to stay the trailblazer, it needs to be the big example. The players first but also the FA, the clubs, the Government, the country, the fans let's keep being the trailblazers.

In her own speech, Rayner congratulated Wiegman's team on defending their title with grit, with determination and with skill. You roared, and I know I wasn't the only one roaring with you, Rayner said. Earlier on Monday, following almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team's airplane branded with the word home touched down at Southend Airport in south east England. In a post on social media, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat of the plane. Holding the trophy, captain Leah Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside Wiegman. Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team.

On Sunday fans erupted with joy across England after Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give her team a 3-1 win on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra time. According to the BBC, a peak live audience of 12.2 million watched the game across its platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters. It was back-to-back European trophies for the Lionesses and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on, after also coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany.