Wirtz to Mbeumo: Top 10 biggest football transfers in summer 2025

A well-executed summer transfer window can dramatically reshape a club’s fortunes. Whether it's elite clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool or efficient operators like Brighton and Bournemouth, smart recruitment remains key. With title hopes and relegation battles on the line, let’s look at the top 10 most talked-about signings of the 2025 summer window so far.

Florian Wirtz – Liverpool's record-breaking move

Liverpool made headlines by smashing the British transfer record to sign German playmaker Florian Wirtz for 116 million pounds, a clear response to the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. Known for his creativity and flair, Wirtz brings a new level of dynamism to Anfield. This blockbuster move is expected to define Liverpool’s attacking identity for years to come.

Jeremie Frimpong – Another boost for the Reds Continuing their aggressive summer strategy, Liverpool also sealed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, the Dutch right-back known for his blistering pace and offensive runs. A former Man City youth product, Frimpong made a name for himself at Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen. Now 24, he returns to England with high expectations and a proven European résumé as the club paid his 35 million release clause to Bayer Leverkusen. Martín Zubimendi – Arsenal's midfield enforcer Arsenal have once again tried to bridge the gap to the top by investing heavily in midfield. Martín Zubimendi, a consistent performer at Real Sociedad, has joined the Gunners for a fee close to £60 million. With their Premier League title drought still ongoing, Mikel Arteta hopes Zubimendi's tactical intelligence and work rate will solidify the spine of his team.

Matheus Cunha – Manchester United's attacking bet United's transfer business has been under the spotlight for seasons, but they may have finally struck gold with Matheus Cunha. Signed for £62.5 million, the Brazilian forward brings flair, versatility, and goal-scoring instincts. After struggling in the attacking third in recent seasons, United hope Cunha can reignite their frontline and help them compete with the league's elite. Bryan Mbeumo – A game-changer for the Red Devils Following a lengthy transfer saga, Bryan Mbeumo is poised to become Manchester United's third signing of the summer. The 25-year-old winger is moving from Brentford in a deal worth £70 million, including add-ons. Mbeumo's impressive 2024-25 campaign, where he netted 20 goals and assisted 7 more, highlights his impact. His arrival could significantly boost United's goal-scoring woes.

Kevin De Bruyne – Napoli pull off a good signing In one of the more surprising moves of the window, Kevin De Bruyne has traded Manchester City for Napoli. Despite interest from multiple top-tier European sides, the Serie A champions secured the Belgian maestro's signature. His experience and creativity could prove pivotal as Napoli aim to defend their domestic crown and push for European success. Jobe Bellingham – Following brother's footsteps With big shoes to fill, Jobe Bellingham is stepping into the spotlight at Borussia Dortmund, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude. The former Sunderland starlet joins for just under £30 million, buoyed by Dortmund's recent sale of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. If Jobe can mirror even part of Jude's meteoric rise, Dortmund fans are in for a treat.

Tijjani Reijnders – Manchester City’s midfield reinforcement As City look to bounce back after trailing Liverpool and Arsenal, they’ve turned to Tijjani Reijnders for midfield support. The Dutch international is expected to relieve the pressure on Rodri, who was missed dearly in key matches last season. Guardiola sees Reijnders as a vital piece in reestablishing City’s midfield dominance. Charalampos Kostoulas – Brighton’s next hidden gem Brighton’s scouting network has unearthed another promising talent in Charalampos Kostoulas, an 18-year-old from Olympiacos. Though relatively unknown, the club’s £30 million investment signals their confidence in his potential. If history is any indication, Brighton could have another star-in-the-making on their hands.