MS Dhoni's business empire: Brands, startups, and major investments

“It doesn't matter how you start, just finish it like Dhoni,” is a popular quote created by fans, derived from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s time with the Indian cricket team when he became famous for winning matches for his team with his big-hitting abilities after taking the match into the final overs from an impossible-looking situation. However, while the quote is not officially given by the man himself, he sure does live by this code.

Dhoni, even before announcing his retirement from international cricket almost six years ago, had already started working on what he would do once his time on the cricketing field was over. Dhoni started many business ventures and invested in just as many, practically building a business empire of his own. The former Indian skipper recently added yet another investment project to his portfolio by investing in a cloud kitchen venture which goes by the name House of Biryani (HOB), as mentioned in an advertorial in a major newspaper.