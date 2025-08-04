MS Dhoni's business empire: Brands, startups, and major investments

Not his first rodeo
Major investments and business ventures of Dhoni
- Seven (Sportswear and Footwear Brand): Launched in 2016, Dhoni is the part-owner (footwear section) and also the brand ambassador. The brand features sportswear and footwear inspired by his cricket legacy.
- SportsFit World / Fit7 (Gyms): Dhoni owns over 200 SportsFit gyms and has also invested in Fit7, making a notable mark on India’s growing health and wellness industry.
- Chennaiyin FC (Indian Super League Football): Co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, one of the ISL's prominent football teams. The team has won multiple titles under his co-ownership.
- Mahi Racing Team India (SuperSport World Championship): Dhoni co-owns this motorcycle racing team, competing internationally and adding another sport to his business interests.
- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Film & Digital Content Production): Founded in 2019 with his wife, Sakshi, this company produces films and series, primarily in southern Indian languages, and aims to create positive, engaging content.
- Hotel Mahi Residency (Hospitality, Ranchi): Owner of Hotel Mahi Residency, a hospitality venture in his hometown, Ranchi.
- Organic Farming & Agriculture: Owns agricultural land near Ranchi, promoting organic farming and investing in agri-based startups.
- 7Ink Brews (F&B—Copter7 Beers & Chocolates): Invested in and co-founded this Mumbai-based beverage and artisanal chocolates startup. The Copter7 brand is inspired by his signature helicopter shot and jersey number.
Startup and tech investments
- Garuda Aerospace: Drone tech; 1.1% stake. Dhoni is both an investor and brand ambassador.
- EMotorad: Electric mobility/e-bike startup; equity investor and brand ambassador.
- Tagda Raho: Fitness and wellness startup, promoting traditional workouts; angel investor.
- CARS24: Auto resale marketplace; investor and ambassador since 2019.
- Khatabook: Fintech firm for MSMEs; investor and brand ambassador since 2020.
- Shaka Harry: Plant-based protein food startup; investor.
- HomeLane: Home interiors and design; strategic investor.
- Rigi: Creator monetization platform; investor.
- Centricity: Wealth and fintech platform; invested via family office.
- SILA Group: Real estate services platform.
- Acko: Digital insurance startup; investment made in July 2025 via family office.
