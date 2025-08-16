Liverpool sign teenage Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Padova

Liverpool's offseason spending passed 300 million pounds (USD 400 million) after completing the signing of 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

The Italy Under-19 international was contracted for six years for 26 million pounds plus add-ons. He was to be at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday night.

Leoni previously played for Padova and Sampdoria. He joined Parma a year ago and impressed.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the established center backs, and Leoni will vie with Joe Gomez to challenge them.