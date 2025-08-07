Cricket Australia ends 37-year partnership, pens new kit deal with Westpac

Cricket Australia has officially announced a new four-year deal with Australia's oldest bank, Westpac, to become the principal partner of the cricket team, bringing an end to Commonwealth Bank’s 37-year sponsorship.

The partnership will commence with the upcoming series against India and South Africa, scheduled to begin next month. This agreement covers all formats of the game in Australia - Test, One-Day Internationals, and T20s, as well as support for Australia A and the under-19 national teams.

Westpac's logo, a red coloured 'W', will now feature on he shirts of both Australia's men's and women's sides for all the international matches played by the Aussies. The bank has also become the official sponsor for the Big Bash League, which is played in Australia. ALSO READ: India A vs Australia A: Konstas, McSweeney named for four-day matches

"Westpac's support will directly contribute to initiatives that elevate participation and visibility in our sport and help support our vision of making cricket a sport for all," Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said. Westpac has stated that the partnership will also focus on grassroots development, including increased opportunities and pathways for women in cricket, greater support for First Nations players, and initiatives for athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities. Westpac CEO Anthony Miller commented, "As the nation's oldest bank, we're excited to team up with one of Australia's most historic sports and contribute to the future of this iconic game."