Newcastle United sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in $53 million deal

Newcastle United have strengthened their midfield ahead of a Champions League return by signing Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for a reported $53 million. The 24-year-old midfielder, who came through Villa’s academy and made 167 appearances in all competitions, becomes the Magpies’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Ramsey, who has signed a long-term deal at St James’ Park, will wear the No. 41 shirt this season. He joins a squad already bolstered by the arrivals of winger Anthony Elanga, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and defender Malick Thiaw.

Ramsey’s journey so far

Having graduated from Villa’s youth system, Ramsey made his senior debut in 2019 and went on to establish himself as a regular in the first team. He scored 17 goals during his Villa career and made ten appearances in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The midfielder also has international pedigree, having represented England across various age levels and winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023 alongside Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. Why it matters With Alexander Isak linked with a move to Liverpool, the club has shifted focus to reinforcing other areas of the pitch, ensuring depth and stability for manager Eddie Howe’s plans. ALSO READ: EPL 2025 round-up: Arsenal sink Man Utd; Chelsea falter & Forest shine Newcastle’s decision to invest in Ramsey reflects both their immediate ambitions in Europe and their long-term strategy of building around young, versatile players. After being rejected by multiple players this year, Newcastle needed some reinforcements before the window shuts at the end of August.With Alexander Isak linked with a move to Liverpool, the club has shifted focus to reinforcing other areas of the pitch, ensuring depth and stability for manager Eddie Howe’s plans.

Ramsey’s versatility and attacking directness offer Newcastle a fresh dimension in midfield. His arrival underlines the club’s intent to compete at the highest level while nurturing players with proven Premier League and European experience. Player’s perspective Calling the move “a big step” in his career, Ramsey said the decision was straightforward once he learned of Howe’s interest. “His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals, speaks for itself,” he said. Ramsey added that he had always found Newcastle tough opponents while at Villa, describing the team as “full of energy, athletic and supported by passionate fans.” He said he felt his style of play would suit Newcastle’s approach.

Howe’s endorsement Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised the signing, stressing both Ramsey’s experience and potential. “Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad,” Howe said. “He fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football behind him. He has proven to be a real threat in recent seasons and performed strongly in the Champions League. We believe he will be a major asset for us.” The bigger picture Ramsey’s arrival marks another important step in Newcastle’s evolution under Howe, as the club seeks to establish itself as a consistent contender domestically and in Europe. The Magpies’ transfer strategy has centred on blending youth with experience, securing players with room to develop while maintaining competitiveness at the top level.