Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Business / Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

The 25-year-old attacker is set to become Manchester United's third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Bryan Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United have secured approval from Brentford for a £70 million (including add-ons) transfer bid to sign winger Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international is expected to undergo a medical examination before joining United’s squad ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States, scheduled to begin Tuesday.  The signing comes after United faced a lot of heat in terms of not able to get in players quickly as compared to their Premier League rivals who have been a lot more active than the 20-time champions in the summer transfer window.
 
United’s third signing this summer 
The 25-year-old attacker is set to become Manchester United’s third acquisition this summer, following the arrivals of forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon. Earlier bids of £55 million in early June and £62.5 million later in the month were rejected, but Brentford have agreed to the latest offer which includes potential add-ons raising the fee to £70 million.
 
 
Brentford’s record transfer sale 
Mbeumo, who transferred to Brentford from Troyes in 2019, is poised to become the club’s most lucrative sale in history, marking a significant milestone for the Bees. 

Also Read

Matheus Cunha

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Erling Haaland

How much is Manchester City's new 10-year kit deal with Puma worth?

Mikel Arteta

Can Arsenal and Mikel Arteta manage to turn things around this summer?

Joao Pedro

Premier League: Chelsea signs Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Brighton

Premier League

Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

 
Mbeumo’s peak performance in the Premier League 
Last season, Mbeumo delivered career-best statistics across nearly all attacking categories in the Premier League, including goals, assists, chances created, and touches inside the opposition’s penalty area. His shot conversion rate stood at an impressive 23.53%, with only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United surpassing him in clinical finishing.
 
Defensive work and ball-carrying threat 
Beyond his attacking prowess, Mbeumo was also effective defensively, winning possession 32 times in the final third, ranking him third among all Premier League players. Additionally, his ability to carry the ball forward proved unmatched, as he completed nine runs over five metres that directly led to goals, the highest tally in the league during the 2024-25 season.

More From This Section

Florianne Jourde

Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde signs with PSG on deal until 2028

Football transfer market

How much money is getting involved in football transfer market globally?

Arsenal women's football cub

Canada's Olivia Smith signed by Arsenal for women's world record £1mn

European football clubs

EXPLAINED: What is football transfer system? All you need to know about it

UEFA

Football's digital frontier is shifting: How UEFA wants to lead charge?

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon