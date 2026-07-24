Glasgow sets Commonwealth Games in motion with a distinct Scottish welcome

The scaled-down 23rd Commonwealth Games formally began here on Thursday, with the host country showcasing its vibrant culture in a colourful and distinctly Scottish opening ceremony.

King Charles III declared the Games open in the presence of Queen Camilla, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare at the OVO Hydro, marking the second time the Scottish city has hosted the multi-sport event in 12 years.

The British monarch read out the message he had placed into the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day (March 10, 2025) at Buckingham Palace. This marked the official opening of the Games, which will continue until August 2. It is the first-ever Commonwealth Games opening ceremony to be staged inside an indoor arena.

The 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth entered in alphabetical order, by region, with the African countries leading the Parade of Nations at the 13,000-capacity indoor arena. They were followed by the nations in the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Oceania, and Europe. The teams emerged from both sides of the circular stage around a saltire-shaped monumental garden at the centre of the arena, before walking to their allotted spaces. The grassy display is inspired by Glasgow's Garden Festival. The opening ceremony showcased an all-Scottish lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and Tom Walker, with performances from Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.

With the male members in formal suits and the female participants in traditional sarees and blazers, the Indian contingent entered the athletes' parade to a huge reception and cheers from the audience. Led by Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain as flag and baton bearers, the Indian contingent came after Brunei Darussalam and before Malaysia. India is being represented by 123 athletes in eight able-bodied and five para sports. Host country Scotland entered last in accordance with the tradition of multi-sport events, with loudest cheer from the spectators. In what is set to be the leanest Commonwealth Games in more than three decades, around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories will compete in 10 sports spread across four venues over the next 10 days for 215 gold medals.

Six of those sports will simultaneously host para events, reinforcing the organisers' vision of an inclusive Games. This edition is running on a shoestring budget, with Glasgow stepping in to stage the event after Australia's Victoria state withdrew because of escalating costs. Having successfully staged the 2014 edition, the Scottish city has once again opened its doors, this time delivering the event on a budget of around 160 million pounds, nearly 60 per cent lower than Birmingham 2022, by relying entirely on existing venues and infrastructure. India had won 61 medals, including 22 gold, in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, but this time, the tally will take a hit due to the omission of its traditionally high-yielding disciplines like shooting, hockey, badminton, wrestling and cricket.