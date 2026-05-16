FIFA WC 2026: Check Belgium's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Belgium head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to begin a fresh chapter after finally moving beyond the long-standing “golden generation” label that defined the previous decade of Belgian football.

The Red Devils struggled to let go of several aging stars during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a decision that ultimately contributed to an early and disappointing exit. Although signs of transition began to emerge at Euro 2024 under Domenico Tedesco, it is now under new coach Rudi Garcia that Belgium appear ready to fully embrace a younger and more dynamic era.

While experienced figures from Belgium’s most successful generation still remain part of the setup, the spotlight has now shifted towards a new wave of talent eager to establish its own identity on the world stage. Entering the tournament without overwhelming pressure or expectations could work in Belgium’s favour this time around.

Belgium enjoyed another unbeaten qualification campaign, finishing with 5 wins and 3 draws while scoring 29 goals and conceding just 7. Kevin De Bruyne once again proved decisive, finishing as the team’s top scorer with six goals, while Alexis Saelemaekers led the assist charts with four. Although Belgium only secured top spot in Group J on the final matchday, they consistently showcased attacking quality throughout qualifying. A commanding 4-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff perfectly highlighted the balance and attacking intent of this evolving Belgian side, while effectively sealing their place at the 2026 World Cup. Belgium's Group G in FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium Iran Egypt ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Brazil's full schedule, squad and team preview here New Zealand Will Belgium's next gen spring a surprise? Jérémy Doku enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Belgium’s biggest attacking weapon and a true game-changer on the wings. The Manchester City star is known for his explosive pace, dazzling footwork, and fearless dribbling, consistently troubling defenders in one-on-one situations and bringing excitement every time he touches the ball. Alongside him, Malick Fofana is emerging as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents. Much like Doku, Fofana thrives in direct attacking situations and possesses the ability to unsettle defenders with his unpredictability. Although an ankle injury briefly slowed his progress, the young winger continues to attract strong interest from several top European clubs.

Belgium schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Belgium schedule Fixture Date Venue Belgium vs. Egypt Monday, June 15 Lumen Field Belgium vs. Iran Sunday, June 21 SoFi Stadium New Zealand vs. Belgium Friday, June 26 BC Place Belgium Strengths Belgium are expected to operate in a possession-based 4-2-3-1 system under Rudi Garcia, built around technical quality, midfield control, and attacking fluidity. One of the team’s biggest strengths is its balanced and deep midfield unit, capable of dictating tempo while also providing defensive stability. Kevin De Bruyne remains the creative heartbeat of the side, but Belgium’s attacking threat is heavily driven by its dynamic wide players. Jérémy Doku’s explosive dribbling and ability to dominate one-on-one situations make him a constant danger, while Dodi Lukébakio’s tendency to cut inside from the right creates additional attacking variety. Combined with elite talent in the final third, Belgium possess the firepower to overwhelm opponents when their attacking system clicks into place.

Belgium Weaknesses Despite their technical quality, Belgium have often struggled mentally against the strongest teams in world football. There remains a lingering inferiority complex in high-pressure matches against elite opposition, something that has affected them in previous major tournaments. Another issue has been their tendency to start games slowly, occasionally allowing opponents to settle into matches before Belgium can establish control. Against top-tier sides, these sluggish openings can prove costly and place unnecessary pressure on the team later in matches. Belgium squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Goalkeepers Mats Sels — Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Thibaut Courtois — Real Madrid (LaLiga) Senne Lammens — Royal Antwerp (Belgian Pro League) Defenders Arthur Theate — Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) Brandon Mechele — Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Nathan Ngoy — Luton Town (Championship) Koni De Winter — Genoa (Serie A) Zeno Debast — Sporting CP (Primeira Liga) Maxime De Cuyper — Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Joaquin Seys — Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League) Thomas Meunier — Trabzonspor (Süper Lig) Timothy Castagne — Fulham (Premier League) Midfielders Nicolas Raskin — Rangers (Scottish Premiership) Axel Witsel — Atlético de Madrid (LaLiga) Hans Vanaken — Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League)