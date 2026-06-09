FIFA WC 2026 Group E: Germany aim to go past group stage after 12 years

Germany enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 under pressure to restore their standing among football's elite after suffering group-stage eliminations in both 2018 and 2022. Julian Nagelsmann's side are expected to lead Group E, but Ecuador and Ivory Coast arrive with strong recent records and ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds.

Curacao complete the group as one of the tournament's most compelling stories. The smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup will look to defy expectations against three established international sides. While Germany start as favourites, Group E offers enough quality and defensive solidity to make qualification far from straightforward.

FIFA WC 2026 Group E: Teams Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador FIFA WC 2026 Group E: Team analysis Germany Germany arrive at the tournament seeking redemption after a disappointing decade at the World Cup. Since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014, Die Mannschaft have failed to progress beyond the group stage in consecutive tournaments, an unprecedented slump for one of football's traditional powerhouses. Julian Nagelsmann has brought renewed optimism and a more settled structure. The squad blends experienced leaders such as Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger and Manuel Neuer with a new generation led by Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Nick Woltemade. Germany remain one of the most creative teams in international football and generated plenty of chances even during their disappointing campaign in Qatar.

The biggest challenge will be converting opportunities into goals. If Germany find consistency in front of goal, they possess enough talent to comfortably finish top of the group and potentially emerge as dark horses for the title. Germany's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Nick Woltemade, Oliver Baumann, Pascal Gross, Maximilian Beier, Nico Schlotterbeck, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz, Nathaniel Brown, Leroy Sane, Nadiem Amiri, Alexander Nubel, David Raum, Felix Nmecha, Malick Thiaw, Assan Ouedraogo, Deniz Undav. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Hosts USA look to take advantage of home conditions Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Nick Woltemade, Oliver Baumann, Pascal Gross, Maximilian Beier, Nico Schlotterbeck, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz, Nathaniel Brown, Leroy Sane, Nadiem Amiri, Alexander Nubel, David Raum, Felix Nmecha, Malick Thiaw, Assan Ouedraogo, Deniz Undav.

Curacao Curacao's presence at the World Cup is one of the tournament's great stories. The Caribbean nation has become the smallest country by population and area ever to qualify for football's biggest event. Veteran coach Dick Advocaat has played a major role in their rise, helping build a competitive squad through a combination of local talent and players with Dutch footballing backgrounds. The team is captained by Leandro Bacuna, while his brother, Juninho Bacuna, provides creativity in midfield. Curacao enter the tournament as underdogs but possess attacking quality capable of causing problems. Their qualification campaign showcased an adventurous style of football, and they will relish the opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition.

Curacao's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Eloy Room, Shurandy Sambo, Jurien Gaari, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Godfried Roemeratoe, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Jurgen Locadia, Leandro Bacuna, Jeremy Antonisse, Sontje Hansen, Tyrese Noslin, Kenji Gorre, Arjany Martha, Jearl Margaritha, Brandley Kuwas, Armando Obispo, Gervane Kastaneer, Joshua Brenet, Tahith Chong, Kevin Felida, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch. Ivory Coast Ivory Coast return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 carrying momentum and confidence. Under Emerse Fae, the Elephants have rebuilt into one of Africa's most balanced sides, combining defensive solidity with attacking depth.

The squad features a strong spine led by Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana and Evan Ndicka, while Simon Adingra and Amad Diallo provide pace and creativity in attacking areas. One of Ivory Coast's greatest strengths is its unpredictability, with goals capable of coming from numerous sources throughout the team. Having qualified without conceding a goal, Ivory Coast arrive as a side that can frustrate opponents and strike decisively. They look well equipped to challenge Ecuador for a knockout-stage berth. Ivory Coast's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Yahia Fofana, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Jean Michael Seri, Wilfried Singo, Seko Fofana, Odilon Kossounou, Franck Kessie, Ange Yoan Bonny, Simon Adingra, Yan Diomande, Elye Wahi, Christopher Operi, Oumar Diakite, Amad Diallo, Mohamed Kone, Guela Doue, Ibrahim Sangare, Nicolas Pepe, Emmanuel Agbadou, Evan Ndicka, Evann Guessand, Alban Lafont, Bazoumana Toure, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai.

Ecuador Ecuador quietly arrive as one of the most difficult teams in the tournament to break down. Sebastian Beccacece has overseen a disciplined and organised side that finished second in South American qualifying behind only Argentina. The backbone of the team is its defence, which conceded only five goals across 18 qualification matches. Moises Caicedo drives the midfield with his energy and ball-winning ability, while veteran striker Enner Valencia continues to deliver crucial goals on the international stage. Ecuador may not attract the same attention as some of the bigger nations, but their defensive organisation and tactical discipline make them serious contenders to progress. They could even push Germany for top spot if they maintain their qualifying form.

Ecuador's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Jordy Alcivar, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Anthony Valencia, John Yeboah, Kendry Paez, Kevin Rodriguez, Moises Ramirez, Enner Valencia, Alan Minda, Pedro Vite, Jordy Caicedo, Angelo Preciado, Denil Castillo, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Valle, Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Arevalo, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina. FIFA WC 2026 Group E: Players to watch out for Germany – Florian Wirtz The Liverpool playmaker is rapidly becoming one of the world's elite attacking midfielders. His creativity, vision and ability to influence matches make him Germany's most important attacking weapon.

Curacao – Juninho Bacuna The midfielder was central to Curacao's qualification campaign and remains the team's primary creative force. His passing and chance creation will be crucial if Curacao are to spring a surprise. Ivory Coast – Simon Adingra Adingra has emerged as the focal point of Ivory Coast's attack. Quick, direct and capable of scoring or creating goals, he is the player most likely to unlock stubborn defences. Ecuador – Moises Caicedo The Chelsea midfielder is the heartbeat of Ecuador's team. His defensive work, energy and distribution allow Ecuador to compete with the world's strongest sides.