FIFA WC 2026 Group H: Spain, Uruguay aim for easy knockout qualification

Group H appears to revolve around Spain and Uruguay, two nations with genuine ambitions of making a deep run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Spain arrive as one of the tournament favourites after their recent dominance in European football, while Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay continue to develop into one of South America's most dangerous sides.

Saudi Arabia return for another World Cup campaign hoping to recreate some of the magic that saw them stun Argentina in 2022, while Cape Verde make history with their first-ever appearance on football's biggest stage. Although Spain and Uruguay enter as favourites, neither side can afford complacency in a group packed with motivation and ambition.

FIFA WC 2026 Group H: Teams Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Uruguay FIFA WC 2026 Group H: Team analysis Cape Verde Cape Verde's qualification for the World Cup ranks among the greatest achievements in the nation's sporting history. The island nation becomes one of the smallest countries ever to reach football's biggest tournament and arrives determined to prove it belongs on this stage. Coach Bubista has assembled a squad built on discipline, organisation and experience. Veteran captain Ryan Mendes remains the team's inspirational figure, while Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa and Jamiro Monteiro provide a strong backbone. Cape Verde may be making its World Cup debut, but it reached the tournament by overcoming strong opposition and will relish the underdog role throughout the group stage.

Cape Verde's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Vozinha, Stopira, Diney, Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Joao Paulo, Gilson Benchimol, Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Marcio Rosa, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Yannick Semedo, Willy Semedo, Telmo Arcanjo, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Nuno da Costa, Steven Moreira, CJ dos Santos, Wagner Pina, Kelvin Pires, Helio Varela. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia continue to establish themselves as regular World Cup participants and enter the tournament carrying confidence from recent international successes. Their famous victory over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022 remains one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Much of Saudi Arabia's hopes rest on captain Salem Al-Dawsari, whose creativity and ability to produce moments of brilliance have made him one of Asia's leading players. With most of the squad playing together domestically, cohesion and understanding remain major strengths. The Green Falcons have enough experience to challenge for qualification and will view matches against Cape Verde and Uruguay as key opportunities to collect valuable points. Saudi Arabia's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Ali Majrashi, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Nasser Al Dawsari, Musab Al Juwayr, Ayman Yahya, Firas Al Buraikan, Salem Al Dawsari, Saleh Al Shehri, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Ziyad Al Johani, Khalid Al Ghannam, Alaa Al Hejji, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Sultan Mandash, Mohammed Al Owais, Ahmed Al Kassar, Mohamed Kanno, Moteb Al Harbi, Jehad Thakri, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Iran, Egypt to challenge Belgium's knockout chances Nawaf Al Aqidi, Ali Majrashi, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Nasser Al Dawsari, Musab Al Juwayr, Ayman Yahya, Firas Al Buraikan, Salem Al Dawsari, Saleh Al Shehri, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Ziyad Al Johani, Khalid Al Ghannam, Alaa Al Hejji, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Sultan Mandash, Mohammed Al Owais, Ahmed Al Kassar, Mohamed Kanno, Moteb Al Harbi, Jehad Thakri, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat.

Spain Spain arrive in North America as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Luis de la Fuente has built on the success of Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and transformed La Roja into one of the most consistent teams in world football. The squad is packed with technical quality, led by Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal. At just 18 years old, Yamal is already regarded as one of the best players in the world and is expected to be Spain's primary attacking threat. Spain's lengthy unbeaten run and dominance during qualification underline why they are viewed as serious title contenders. The challenge will be translating that form into a first World Cup semi-final appearance since their triumphant campaign in 2010.

Spain's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: David Raya, Marc Pubill, Alex Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Yeremy Pino, Pedro Porro, Joan Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Baena, Rodri, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pau Cubarsi, Unai Simon, Marc Cucurella, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias. Uruguay Uruguay enter the tournament believing they can challenge the world's best. Marcelo Bielsa has moulded La Celeste into an energetic, aggressive side capable of troubling any opponent. Captain Federico Valverde is the driving force behind the team. The Real Madrid midfielder is entering his prime years and has developed into one of the world's premier all-round midfielders. Around him are experienced internationals including Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Jose Gimenez.

Uruguay impressed throughout qualification, recording notable victories against both Brazil and Argentina. Their likely showdown with Spain in the final round of group matches could determine who finishes top. Uruguay's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Sergio Rochet, Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Caceres, Ronald Araujo, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Santiago Mele, Guillermo Varela, Agustin Canobbio, Emiliano Martinez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Vinas, Joaquin Piquerez, Fernando Muslera, Santiago Bueno, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Zalazar. FIFA WC 2026 Group H: Players to watch out for

Cape Verde- Ryan Mendes The captain, record appearance-holder and leading scorer remains the face of Cape Verdean football. His experience will be invaluable during the nation's first World Cup campaign. Saudi Arabia- Salem Al-Dawsari Saudi Arabia's talisman continues to be their most dangerous attacking player. His ability to decide matches with moments of individual brilliance makes him the key man. Spain- Lamine Yamal The Barcelona superstar enters the tournament carrying enormous expectations. His creativity, dribbling and composure make him one of the most exciting players at the World Cup. Uruguay- Federico Valverde Uruguay's captain and midfield leader is entering the tournament at the peak of his powers. Everything in Bielsa's system revolves around his influence.