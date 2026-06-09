FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Iran, Egypt to challenge Belgium's knockout chances

Group G brings together a blend of established World Cup regulars and ambitious challengers. Belgium may no longer possess the golden generation that reached the semi-finals in 2018, but they still boast enough quality to enter the tournament as favourites.

Egypt will look to end their long wait for a first World Cup victory under Mohamed Salah, while Iran continue their quest to finally reach the knockout rounds after several near misses. New Zealand complete the group as Oceania's representatives and will hope to replicate the resilience that saw them leave the 2010 World Cup unbeaten.

FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Teams

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Team analysis

Belgium

Belgium arrive in North America seeking to prove they remain a force on the international stage despite the gradual decline of their celebrated golden generation. While Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois are no longer in their peak years, they continue to provide invaluable experience in a squad that blends veterans with emerging talent.

Rudi Garcia has placed significant responsibility on younger stars such as Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere. Doku, in particular, has developed into one of Europe's most dangerous wingers and will be expected to drive Belgium's attack throughout the tournament.

The Red Devils possess enough quality to top the group, though they will need their experienced leaders to deliver if they are to make a deep run.

Belgium's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Thibaut Courtois, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Dodi Lukebakio, Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Charles De Ketelaere, Joaquin Seys, Diego Moreira, Hans Vanaken, Timothy Castagne, Alexis Saelemaekers, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Nathan Ngoy, Matias Fernandez Pardo.

Egypt

Egypt return to the World Cup determined to finally register their first victory on football's biggest stage. The Pharaohs continue to revolve around Mohamed Salah, whose influence extends far beyond goals and assists.

Alongside Salah, Egypt possess a strong supporting cast, including Omar Marmoush, Emam Ashour and Zizo. Hossam Hassan has built a side capable of competing physically and tactically with stronger opponents while maintaining a threat in transition.

With Salah potentially entering the final years of his international career, Egypt will see this tournament as a major opportunity to make history.

Egypt's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Mohamed El Shenawy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Trezeguet, Emam Ashour, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Haissem Hassan, Ahmed Fatouh, Hamdy Fathy, Karim Hafez, El Mahdy Soliman, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Marwan Attia, Ibrahim Adel, Mahmoud Saber, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Shobeir, Tarek Alaa, Zizo, Mohamed Alaa. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Netherlands, Japan to get stiff challenge from Sweden Mohamed El Shenawy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Trezeguet, Emam Ashour, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Haissem Hassan, Ahmed Fatouh, Hamdy Fathy, Karim Hafez, El Mahdy Soliman, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Marwan Attia, Ibrahim Adel, Mahmoud Saber, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Shobeir, Tarek Alaa, Zizo, Mohamed Alaa.

Iran

Iran enter their fourth consecutive World Cup with hopes of finally breaking through the group-stage barrier. Team Melli have become one of Asia's most consistent international sides but remain in search of a first knockout-stage appearance.

The squad combines experienced figures such as Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Beiranvand and Alireza Jahanbakhsh with a younger generation eager to establish itself on the global stage. Taremi remains the focal point of the attack and will carry much of Iran's goalscoring burden.

Iran's disciplined defensive structure and tournament experience make them a difficult opponent, and they will believe qualification is within reach.

Iran's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Alireza Beiranvand, Saleh Hardani, Ehsan Hajsafi, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Ali Alipour, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Saman Ghoddos, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Ali Nemati, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mohammad Ghorbani, Hossein Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Dennis Eckert, Danial Eiri, Amirmohammad Razzaghinia.

New Zealand

New Zealand return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence carrying memories of their remarkable unbeaten campaign in 2010. Although they failed to progress on that occasion, drawing against Italy remains one of the nation's greatest football achievements.

Chris Wood remains the face of New Zealand football and enters the tournament as captain and all-time leading scorer. Around him is a squad increasingly populated by players competing professionally across Europe and Australia.

The All Whites may be outsiders in the group, but their organisation, physicality and team spirit make them capable of causing problems for every opponent.

New Zealand's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Max Crocombe, Tim Payne, Francis de Vries, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Joe Bell, Matthew Garbett, Marko Stamenic, Chris Wood, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Alex Paulsen, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Nando Pijnaker, Finn Surman, Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine, Ben Old, Callum McCowatt, Jesse Randall, Michael Woud, Ryan Thomas, Callan Elliot, Lachlan Bayliss, Tommy Smith.

FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Players to watch out for

Belgium — Jeremy Doku

The Manchester City winger has emerged as Belgium's most explosive attacking weapon. His pace, dribbling and creativity could be decisive in tight matches.

Egypt — Mohamed Salah

Egypt's talisman remains one of the world's elite forwards. His ability to create and score goals gives the Pharaohs hope of a historic campaign.

Iran — Mehdi Taremi

Iran's leading striker is their biggest attacking threat. His movement and finishing will be crucial if Team Melli are to reach the knockout rounds.

New Zealand — Chris Wood

The veteran striker remains New Zealand's most important player. His leadership and goalscoring ability will be central to any hopes of progression.

FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Final standings prediction

Belgium possess the strongest squad and should have enough quality to secure top spot despite the advancing age of several key players. Egypt's attacking talent, led by Salah, gives them a slight edge over Iran in the race for second place.

Iran have the experience and organisation to challenge throughout the group and could easily upset the predictions. New Zealand should remain competitive but face a difficult task against three experienced opponents.

Predicted standings

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

FIFA WC 2026 Group G: Full schedule