Haaland sends Brazil home as Norway script historic World Cup upset

For 79 minutes in New York, Brazil had kept Erling Haaland where most teams want him: away from the centre of the story. He had been wrestled, crowded, nudged and starved. He had barely touched the ball in the places where he usually decides matches.

Then Norway found him once. Then they found him again.

With two late goals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Haaland turned a cagey World Cup Round of 16 tie into the greatest night in Norway’s football history. Norway beat Brazil 2-1, reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, and sent the five-time champions home before that stage for the first time since 1990.

Neymar’s stoppage-time penalty changed the scoreline but not the story. This was Haaland’s night. This was Norway’s arrival. This was Brazil’s inquest. Brazil entered the match with expectation set at familiar levels: anything short of a sixth World Cup title would feel like failure. They left with their streak of eight consecutive quarterfinal appearances broken, their longest wait for a World Cup trophy extended beyond 2002, and another knockout defeat to European opposition to explain. Norway, meanwhile, move on to face Mexico or England in the quarterfinals in Miami on July 11. The penalty that could have changed Brazil’s night

Brazil had the first major chance to bend the game their way. In the 13th minute, Kristoffer Ajer brought down Matheus Cunha, and after review, Brazil were awarded a penalty. The call was not straightforward on replay, but technology appeared to show that Ajer had not touched the ball. Then came the surprise. Bruno Guimaraes, not Vinicius Junior, stepped up. The decision already caused unease among Brazil supporters in a stadium dominated by yellow. Guimaraes used a stuttering run-up, but Orjan Nyland read it, dived left and saved comfortably. The miss grew heavier as the match went on.

Brazil had an early chance to settle their nerves and force Norway to chase. Instead, the match remained level, and Norway were given time to grow into their plan. A clash of styles before the storm The first half was a tactical contest more than a spectacle. Norway looked to use their physical edge. They played long passes towards Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, with the latter often positioned on the right as a pressure valve. Nyland repeatedly used Sorloth’s flank to help Norway move up the pitch. Direct balls into Haaland were more mixed, but the idea was clear: isolate Brazil’s defenders and turn the match into a series of duels.

Brazil, by contrast, tried to build short from goal-kicks but often ran into Norway’s press. Carlo Ancelotti’s side created their best moments through quick counters rather than sustained possession. Vinicius Junior was denied by Nyland after being played through in the first half, but Brazil rarely imposed themselves. Their structure had issues. The full-backs were not comfortable moving inside, leaving Guimaraes with too much responsibility to drop deep and progress the ball. When he did, Casemiro did not always push forward enough to create easy options between the lines. Brazil were dangerous in flashes. Norway were awkward and organised. The match waited for a moment of clarity.

Norway's Orjan Nyland saves from Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes. Photo: Reuters Solbakken’s half-time gamble changes Norway Norway coach Stale Solbakken made the key adjustment at half-time. He replaced both wingers, sending on Andreas Schjelderup and Oscar Bobb. It proved decisive. The substitutions shifted Norway’s attacking texture. Instead of relying only on size and direct running, they now had wide players who could chop inside, carry the ball and deliver with greater precision. Schjelderup, in particular, transformed the match. He repeatedly looked to attack the dangerous space between Brazil’s defenders and goalkeeper. For much of the second half, Brazil were warned. With 11 minutes left, they were punished.

Schjelderup worked himself into crossing position and delivered perfectly. Haaland rose above the Brazil defence and powered a downward header into the net. Until that moment, Haaland had touched the ball only 20 times, with just four touches in the box. None of that mattered. One proper delivery, one run, one leap, one finish. “I said to the boys today that I don’t think it’s 50-50, but we have a fair chance if we play at our best and have match winners, and we had that,” Solbakken said. Haaland’s second turns shock into history If the first goal was about Haaland’s size and timing, the second was about his finishing range.

Eleven minutes after the opener, Schjelderup again found him. This time Haaland was outside the box, seemingly tired but still alert. He took two touches, shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired a low finish through Marquinhos’ legs and into the bottom corner. It was ruthless. It was the difference between a striker who needs involvement and one who only needs moments. “I peaked a couple of times in this tournament, but every now and then I get a new peak,” Haaland said. “If I get a chance or two, it usually turns into a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I am. It’s about being focused.”

He now has seven goals at this World Cup, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. He has also scored in 14 consecutive competitive matches and has 62 goals in 54 appearances for Norway. Golden Boot race Rank Player Country Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe France 7 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 7 1 Erling Haaland Norway 7 4 Harry Kane England 5 5 Ousmane Dembele France 4 5 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 5 Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 5 Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 Note: As of July 6, following Brazil vs Norway. Source: FIFA For Norway, this was not just a win. It was confirmation that their return to the World Cup is no sentimental story. This is a team with structure, physical power, technical width and the most destructive striker in the tournament.

Neymar’s late penalty, and a farewell full of tears Brazil did eventually score, but only deep into stoppage time. Neymar converted a penalty 10 minutes into added time, becoming just the seventh man to score at four or more World Cups. It was a moment of personal history, but it arrived too late to rescue Brazil. After the final whistle, Neymar wept openly. If this was his final World Cup match, it ended not with another run at glory but with Brazil staring at another European-inflicted exit. Most World Cups scored at Player Team Years scored Total World Cups Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 6 Lionel Messi Argentina 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 5 Uwe Seeler West Germany 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 4 Pele Brazil 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 4 Miroslav Klose Germany 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 4 Ivan Perisic Croatia 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 4 Neymar Brazil 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 4 Source: FIFA

Neymar’s goal placed him in rare company. But on a night of national failure, individual landmarks could offer only limited comfort. Why Brazil failed to hurt Norway enough The defeat will raise hard questions for Ancelotti. Brazil were not short of attacking names, but they never found a collective rhythm. They were too dependent on counter-attacks and isolated moments. When they did create openings, they did not finish. Endrick had one of the clearest examples. Within seconds of coming off the bench, he was played clean through. A heavy first touch narrowed the angle, and his rushed finish went wide. At the other end, Haaland needed far less.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick and Raphinha during Brazil vs Norway round of 16 match in New York Vinicius Junior, who had four goals in the tournament, cut a frustrated figure. He was denied by Nyland in the first half and struggled to impose himself consistently. Neymar scored late but did not change the flow of the match. Guimaraes’ penalty miss, which felt distant by the final whistle, could have changed everything. Ancelotti’s decisions will also come under scrutiny. Just before Norway’s first goal, he withdrew Guimaraes and moved further towards a counter-attacking approach by introducing Ederson and Danilo Santos in midfield. The change removed Brazil’s best forward passer and left Norway with a more comfortable final spell than Brazil would have wanted.

Once behind, Brazil did not pin Norway back with sustained pressure. Instead, Norway doubled the lead. “It’s inexplicable,” Marquinhos said. “We have to take responsibility for this so that future generations can build on it.” Brazil’s European knockout curse deepens Brazil’s World Cup story since 2002 has become painfully repetitive. When they meet a European opponent in the knockout stage, the tournament ends. Norway are now the sixth consecutive European side to eliminate Brazil at a World Cup. World Cup Opponent Score Round 2006 France 0-1 Quarterfinals 2010 Netherlands 01/02/26 Quarterfinals 2014 Germany 01/07/26 Semifinals 2018 Belgium 01/02/26 Quarterfinals 2022 Croatia 1-1; lost on penalties Quarterfinals 2026 Norway 01/02/26 Round of 16 Source: FIFA

This was the earliest Brazil exit since 1990 and the end of an eight-tournament quarterfinal streak. For a country that measures World Cups against titles, not respectable runs, the fallout will be severe. There had been excitement around Ancelotti’s appointment, partly because of his record with big players and his ability to create devastating transition attacks at Real Madrid. But this Brazil side never looked fully balanced. The tactical issues remained visible, and against Norway, they were exposed. Norway’s belief grows beyond the upset Norway had not been to a World Cup since 1998 or a European Championship since 2000. They were ranked 50th in the world only two years ago and came into this tournament still outside the traditional elite.

That version of Norway now feels outdated. Brazil and Norway players clash during round of 16 match at Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: reuters The current side went through qualifying with a perfect record, sweeping aside Italy. They have Haaland leading the line, Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in midfield, wide options such as Schjelderup and Bobb, and a defence that can survive pressure. They also have Nyland, whose early penalty save gave them the foundation for the win. When the match ended, Haaland led the celebrations, beating a drum to the rhythm of the Norwegian fans’ Viking row as Brazil supporters streamed out of the stadium.

Carlos Ancelotti reacts during Norway vs Brazil World Cup match. Photo: Reuters For Norway, this was a new peak. What next for Brazil and Norway Norway will face the winner of Mexico vs England in the quarterfinals in Miami on July 11. Win that, and a possible semifinal against Argentina could follow on July 15. That once would have sounded like fantasy. It does not anymore. Norway are not simply riding Haaland’s goals, though those goals are the headline. They have a system that can switch from physical directness to technical control. They have substitutes who can change matches. They have a goalkeeper who can swing momentum. And they have a striker who turns low-touch afternoons into historic wins.

Brazil, meanwhile, begin another inquest. Brazil's Neymar, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters The questions will be broad: about Ancelotti, about the use of Neymar and Endrick, about the penalty decision involving Guimaraes, about the structure behind the forwards, and about why Brazil keep finding the same wall in World Cup knockout football. But the simplest question may also be the harshest: how did a team built to win the World Cup create so little when the tournament was on the line? Haaland’s stage, Brazil’s silence