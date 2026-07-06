Neymar calls time on Brazil career after Norway ends World Cup dream

Neymar’s Brazil story ended where it began: at MetLife Stadium, under the weight of a World Cup defeat and the knowledge that the country’s most expensive football export could not deliver the trophy he had spent more than a decade chasing.

After Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Norway in the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday, Neymar said he was done with the national team.

“I tried,” he said. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

The line carried the symmetry of a scripted farewell. Neymar made his Brazil debut on August 9, 2010, in a friendly against the United States at the same stadium in northern New Jersey. Sixteen years later, he returned to the venue for what became his final international appearance, coming off the bench and scoring a late penalty that changed only the scoreline, not Brazil’s fate.

Neymar’s Brazil career in numbers Category Neymar for Brazil Brazil debut August 9, 2010 vs United States Final Brazil match vs Norway, Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Age at final Brazil match 34 World Cups played 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups scored in 4 Brazil’s result in final match Lost 2-1 to Norway Goal in final match Penalty in stoppage time Matches played by Brazil at World Cup 2026 5 Neymar appearances at World Cup 2026 2 Neymar’s World Cup 2026 playing time noted 15 minutes vs Scotland, substitute appearance vs Norway Reason for limited role Nagging right calf injury Neymar looks dejected after Norway knocked Brazil out of Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters For Brazil, the defeat ended another World Cup campaign in disappointment. For Neymar, it ended an era.

A late goal, but no rescue

Neymar’s penalty in stoppage time briefly gave Brazilian supporters something to hold on to. It was a familiar image: Neymar over the ball, pressure on his shoulders, the expectation of a country travelling through his run-up.

He scored. But this was not one of those nights when his touch rewrote the ending.

Brazil were already 2-0 down after Erling Haaland’s late double had taken Norway into the quarterfinals for the first time. Neymar’s goal arrived too late to change momentum, too late to save Brazil, and too late to extend his own international journey.

He had been limited by a nagging right calf injury and appeared in only two of Brazil’s five matches at the tournament. Before the Norway game, his only appearance had been a 15-minute outing against Scotland in the group stage.

That, in many ways, has been the late-career Neymar paradox: still capable of a moment, but too often compromised by his body to control the whole match.

Brazil's World Cup campaign coming to an end with Neymar penalty goal was an absolute farewell to him but instead of feeling the emotional moment he went full on agressive ???? https://t.co/kdUhs3WjZ0 pic.twitter.com/RA8nlFEcoz — Yeager ????️ (@Amicus__curiae_) July 5, 2026

The footballer Brazil built around

For more than a decade, Neymar was not just Brazil’s best player. He was the country’s football argument, its creative reference point and its commercial face.

He was the player who carried the hope after the 2014 World Cup injury, the 2018 frustration and the 2022 penalty-shootout pain. He became Brazil’s leading scorer, moved past Pele in the national scoring charts, and gave the team a modern superstar at a time when the country searched for a new identity after its 2002 peak.

Brazil’s top goal-scorers in men’s football Rank Player Goals Caps Years active for Brazil 1 Neymar 80 130 2010-2026 2 Pele 77 92 1957-1971 3 Ronaldo 62 98 1994-2011 4 Romario 55 70 1987-2005 5 Zico 48 71 1976-1986 6 Bebeto 39 75 1985-1998 7 Rivaldo 35 74 1993-2003 8 Jairzinho 33 81 1964-1982 9 Ronaldinho 33 97 1999-2013 10 Ademir 32 39 1945-1953 By the time he walked away, Neymar had built one of the most productive Brazil careers in history. He retires from the national team having scored at four World Cups, a mark reached by only a handful of players in men’s football.

Yet the World Cup title never came.

That will remain the missing line in an otherwise extraordinary international career. Brazil’s best player of his generation never held the trophy that defines Brazilian football more than any other.

Injuries changed the final act

There was a time when Neymar’s Brazil career seemed destined to peak at a World Cup. Instead, the final chapters became a fight against his own body.

The calf issue that limited him in 2026 followed years of injuries that repeatedly disrupted rhythm, form and availability. Brazil could still turn to his reputation, but not always to his full power.

That was visible in this tournament. He was not the central force. He was not the player around whom every attack flowed. He was a substitute, a late option, a name still capable of changing the emotional temperature but no longer guaranteed to change the match itself.

Against Norway, the contrast was sharp. Haaland decided the game with two late goals. Neymar scored when Brazil were already close to the exit. One superstar was entering a new World Cup phase. The other was closing the book.

Brazil’s transition begins now

Neymar’s exit leaves Brazil facing a football and emotional transition.

The next generation will have to carry the national team without the player who dominated its imagination for so long. Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Rodrygo and others will now inherit not only roles, but expectation. They will also inherit impatience.

Captain Marquinhos asked for support.

“We ask that people will have the patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go,” he said.

Neymar reacts during Brazil vs Norway match at Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters That plea matters because Brazil rarely grants slow rebuilds. A Round of 16 exit is not treated as a setback; it is treated as a national failure. The team have not won the World Cup since 2002, and Neymar’s retirement makes that drought feel like the end of a generation rather than just another tournament defeat.

The money, the fame and the Neymar economy

Neymar’s career was also one of football’s great financial stories.

Top 10 most expensive football transfers Rank Player From To Fee 1 Neymar Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain €222 million 2 Kylian Mbappe Monaco Paris Saint-Germain €180 million 3 Alexander Isak Newcastle United Liverpool €153 million 4 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona €135 million 5 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund Barcelona €135 million 6 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool €136 million 7 Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid €127 million 8 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea €121 million 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea Real Madrid €120.8 million 10 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Barcelona €120 million In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona €222 million to sign him, a transfer that remains the benchmark for the modern football economy. It did not merely change Neymar’s career; it distorted the transfer market around him, proving that release clauses, state-backed ambition and superstar branding could combine to reset the price of elite footballers.

That fee made Neymar more than a player. He became a market event.

The money followed the talent. His move to Saudi Arabia later placed him among the game’s highest-paid players, even as injuries began to reduce his time on the pitch. By then, Neymar’s value was no longer measured only in goals and assists. It was measured in shirts, broadcast attention, sponsors, social-media reach and the ability to make a club or league instantly more visible.

But the World Cup has always judged by different numbers.

Neymar’s transfer history Year From To Reported transfer fee Significance 2013 Santos Barcelona €88 million First major European move 2017 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain €222 million World-record transfer fee 2023 Paris Saint-Germain Al Hilal €90 million Saudi Pro League move 2025 Al Hilal Santos Free Return to boyhood club At club level, Neymar became a record-breaking transfer. For Brazil, he became a record scorer. At the World Cup, however, he remained a symbol of unfinished business.

The farewell Brazil did not want

There was no grand send-off. No trophy lift. No final dance in a World Cup final. Neymar’s goodbye came after a defeat, after a substitute appearance, after a penalty that arrived too late.

But perhaps that is why it felt so human.

His Brazil career was never simple. It had genius and drama, dazzling skill and repeated pain, enormous wealth and enormous pressure. He was adored, criticised, protected, targeted, marketed and injured. He carried Brazil, but could not carry them all the way.

At MetLife Stadium, where a teenager once began his national-team journey, the 34-year-old Neymar looked at the end and accepted it.

“I tried,” he said.