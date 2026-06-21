World Cup 2026 Group E scenarios: Germany through, race wide open for R32

After the second round of group-stage matches, Group E became the second group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to produce a confirmed qualifier for the knockout stage, as Germany booked their place in the Round of 32 with a dramatic late victory over Ivory Coast in the early hours of Sunday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side followed up their emphatic 7-1 win over Curaçao with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory against Ivory Coast, moving to six points from two matches and guaranteeing progression.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2026 Group F: Netherlands close in, Japan-Sweden battle looms However, while Germany have secured qualification, the battle for top spot and the second automatic qualification place remains alive heading into the final round of fixtures.

Germany already through Germany have become the first team from Group E to secure a place in the knockout rounds. Back-to-back victories have taken them to six points, meaning neither Ivory Coast, Ecuador nor Curaçao can push them out of the top two positions. The Germans are now focused on finishing top of the group, which could provide a more favourable Round of 32 draw. How Germany can win Group E Germany will officially secure first place if: Ecuador lose to Curaçao, or

Ecuador draw with Curaçao In either of those scenarios, Ecuador would no longer be capable of overtaking Germany.

Current Group E standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 2 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0 ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 points table: Updated standings for all 12 groups However, if Ecuador defeat Curaçao, the South Americans would move to three points and remain mathematically capable of topping the group because they still face Germany in the final round.

Ivory Coast remain in control of second place Despite their defeat to Germany, Ivory Coast still hold a strong position in the race for qualification. The Africans sit on three points and know that victory over Curaçao in their final match would likely secure progression regardless of what happens elsewhere. A draw could also leave them in a favourable position, particularly with the expanded tournament allowing several third-placed teams to advance. Can Ivory Coast still win the group? No. Germany's victory over Ivory Coast gives the Germans the head-to-head advantage, meaning Ivory Coast can no longer finish above Germany if both teams end level on points.

Ecuador still alive Ecuador's tournament remains very much alive despite losing their opener. A win against Curaçao would move them to three points and set up a decisive final-day showdown against Germany. Should Ecuador beat Germany in that final fixture, they could potentially finish level on six points with the Germans and move above them thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. That is why Germany have not officially secured first place yet. Curaçao fighting to stay alive Curaçao suffered the heaviest defeat in the group so far when they lost 7-1 to Germany. However, the Caribbean side still have a route to qualification.

A win against Ecuador would move them onto three points and keep their hopes alive heading into the final match against Ivory Coast. Anything less than victory, however, would leave them facing elimination. Why the head-to-head rule matters? One of the biggest changes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the use of head-to-head records before overall goal difference. If teams finish level on points, FIFA applies the following tiebreakers: Step 1: Head-to-head criteria Points earned between tied teams Goal difference in those matches Goals scored in those matches Step 2: Overall group performance